How to deal with anger

Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Landi Blok van Cronesteyn - at Educational Psychologist
Today at 05:10
Gauteng education department 2022 academic school year
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 05:46
Court proceedings of a terrorism case
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nastasja Otrebski - Director and head of Criminal Law at Burger Huyser Attorneys
Today at 06:10
Are parents across quintiles struggling to pay school fees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riyaad Najaar - Trustee at Progressive Principals Association
Today at 06:25
2021 was fifth hottest year say scientists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 06:57
Update: Zandile Mafe court case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA needs special courts for state capture culprits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:20
Telkom slams Icasa with interdict over radio frequency spectrum licenses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Cull - Founder at Ellipsis
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
Top scientists call for end to "outdated" seismic surveys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jerome Singh - principal investigator for SAGE.
Today at 08:07
Wednesday discussion panel: How one doctor deals with anti-vaxx concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thabani Nkwanyana - freelance medical science writer and an independent medical practitioner
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 09:45
Financial support for 70 matriculants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nozicelo Ngcobo
Today at 10:05
History of Greenpoint burial grounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Hart - Co-Director at Archeology Contracts Office-Uc
Today at 10:30
Why do some like watching pimples being popped?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Glyphosate pesticide use
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Glenn Ashton - Environmental Researcher at ...
Today at 13:35
Car Talk - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
Signs of Whales Population Growth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
Latest Local
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire? Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 11 January 2022 5:00 PM
City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones. 11 January 2022 3:17 PM
Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 11 January 2022 2:32 PM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 11 January 2022 10:52 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon Lester Kiewit is joined by South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce 11 January 2022 12:06 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery. 11 January 2022 8:41 AM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
How to deal with anger

How to deal with anger

29 December 2021 8:17 PM

Founder & CEO of anger and stress management centre of South Africa Shelton Kartun discussed whether there is abnormality in anger, how to recognize that one has anger issues, and methods for identifying and dealing with anger.

Life and relationship coach Leah Sefor, shared advice on dating again, when to introduce your child to someone you date, and dating outside your race or religion. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

11 January 2022 8:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.

Why is UK urged to freeze Bain contracts over SA state capture? And, why US and SA citrus producers having sour feelings

10 January 2022 8:19 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers.  Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.

Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

7 January 2022 7:15 PM

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter responds to the state capture report, which claims that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was dismantled under former President Jacob Zuma and former Commissioner Tom Moyane. Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain explained why he wants the UK to halt all government contracts with consulting firm Bain & Company. Miyelani Maluleke, Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.  CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem informed the listeners on how  PPR virus is an imminent threat to the South African wool, sheep, and goat industries.

African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways

6 January 2022 8:18 PM

Member of the Mayoral Committee on Safety and Security  Alderman JP Smith provided an update on the latest developments regarding the fire at the National Assembly. David Shapiro, a veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman at Sasfin, explained why local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers. Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA fly magazine, responded to the South African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways who are not named in the State capture report. Paynow's Head of Business Development talked about how companies can help their employees get through January without going into debt. Puleng Lenkabula, Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, spoke about her upbringing, her illustrious career, and being the first black woman Vice-Chancellor in Unisa. Financial adviser at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram shared advice on how to get your financial planning for 2022.

Update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations

5 January 2022 8:17 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, a former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive, responded to the Zondo Commission's recommendation that Tom Moyane be charged with perjury. Nhlanhla Mabaso, an eyewitness News reporter, provided an overview and update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations. Wendy Knowler provided an overview of why car and health insurance are becoming more expensive, and Thabo Motsabi, Co-Founder of Toys with Roots, provided details on his company.

African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19

4 January 2022 8:14 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the first part of the state capture of inquiry report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the handing over of the capture commission of inquiry report, lessons learned from state capture, and the safety of whistle-blowers. Lucia Swart, vice president for people at South African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. In the aftermath of the fire that erupted in parliament, a spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services provided insight into the work that goes into fighting fires. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan explained what to expect when reading his book " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".

What has been lost as a result of fires in Parliament?

3 January 2022 8:16 PM

Former member of parliament and FF Plus leader Pieter Mulder discusses what was lost as a result of the fire that broke out in Parliament, and Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works, and Infrastructure, shares the findings of their investigation thus far into the fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday. Mzi Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF, explained why the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is seeing a significant reduction in claims backlog as a result of its new plan. Desmond Latham, an aviation expert, discussed whether airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic. Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor, provided advice on how to invest in 2022, and Prof Janine Rossouw of Wits Business School provided insight into what to expect from the South African economy in 2022.

Surviving abuse

30 December 2021 8:14 PM

Mara Glennie shared tips on how to leave an abusive relationship, how to help your child if they are growing up in an abusive home, and how family and friends can assist abuse victims. Kim Conradie, a performance, career, and leadership coach, discussed office etiquette, avoiding office gossip, how to approach a hostile situation at work, and how to approach a situation where someone takes credit for your hard work. Amanda Ndiki, a life coach, author, and entrepreneur, discussed the emotional impact of being bullied and Chanelle Jeevarathnum, a clinical psychologist, spoke about emotional regulation in children.

Christmas Away from home

23 December 2021 8:14 PM

Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner,  gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.

BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams

Business Politics Local

Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted

Business

ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure

Local Business Politics

Bail granted for CT law enforcement officer accused of killing homeless man

11 January 2022 8:18 PM

Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

11 January 2022 7:39 PM

AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne

11 January 2022 7:24 PM

