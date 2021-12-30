Surviving abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
79th Golden Globe Awards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 06:25
SPCA: starfish rescuers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: make your move while interest rates are low
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 07:07
SA's covid fight changes course: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Prof of Vaccinology at Wits
Today at 07:20
ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Cape's tourism season : Fedhasa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 08:21
ANC cadre deployment meetings minutes revealed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:40
Crunch Test awaits Elgar and Proteas at Newlands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 08:52
Anant Singh on the passing of Sidney Poitier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anant Singh
Today at 09:15
Why the ANC doesn't want SONA at CT or WC legislature
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 09:45
South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Small towns are dying, and what it means for us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Latest Local
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 January 2022 1:06 PM
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 January 2022 10:46 AM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
The Money Show
Surviving abuse

Surviving abuse

30 December 2021 8:14 PM

Mara Glennie shared tips on how to leave an abusive relationship, how to help your child if they are growing up in an abusive home, and how family and friends can assist abuse victims. Kim Conradie, a performance, career, and leadership coach, discussed office etiquette, avoiding office gossip, how to approach a hostile situation at work, and how to approach a situation where someone takes credit for your hard work. Amanda Ndiki, a life coach, author, and entrepreneur, discussed the emotional impact of being bullied and Chanelle Jeevarathnum, a clinical psychologist, spoke about emotional regulation in children.


Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

7 January 2022 7:15 PM

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter responds to the state capture report, which claims that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was dismantled under former President Jacob Zuma and former Commissioner Tom Moyane. Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain explained why he wants the UK to halt all government contracts with consulting firm Bain & Company. Miyelani Maluleke, Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.  CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem informed the listeners on how  PPR virus is an imminent threat to the South African wool, sheep, and goat industries.

African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways

6 January 2022 8:18 PM

Member of the Mayoral Committee on Safety and Security  Alderman JP Smith provided an update on the latest developments regarding the fire at the National Assembly. David Shapiro, a veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman at Sasfin, explained why local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers. Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA fly magazine, responded to the South African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways who are not named in the State capture report. Paynow's Head of Business Development talked about how companies can help their employees get through January without going into debt. Puleng Lenkabula, Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, spoke about her upbringing, her illustrious career, and being the first black woman Vice-Chancellor in Unisa. Financial adviser at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram shared advice on how to get your financial planning for 2022.

Update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations

5 January 2022 8:17 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, a former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive, responded to the Zondo Commission's recommendation that Tom Moyane be charged with perjury. Nhlanhla Mabaso, an eyewitness News reporter, provided an overview and update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations. Wendy Knowler provided an overview of why car and health insurance are becoming more expensive, and Thabo Motsabi, Co-Founder of Toys with Roots, provided details on his company.

African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19

4 January 2022 8:14 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the first part of the state capture of inquiry report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the handing over of the capture commission of inquiry report, lessons learned from state capture, and the safety of whistle-blowers. Lucia Swart, vice president for people at South African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. In the aftermath of the fire that erupted in parliament, a spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services provided insight into the work that goes into fighting fires. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan explained what to expect when reading his book " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".

What has been lost as a result of fires in Parliament?

3 January 2022 8:16 PM

Former member of parliament and FF Plus leader Pieter Mulder discusses what was lost as a result of the fire that broke out in Parliament, and Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works, and Infrastructure, shares the findings of their investigation thus far into the fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday. Mzi Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF, explained why the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is seeing a significant reduction in claims backlog as a result of its new plan. Desmond Latham, an aviation expert, discussed whether airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic. Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor, provided advice on how to invest in 2022, and Prof Janine Rossouw of Wits Business School provided insight into what to expect from the South African economy in 2022.

How to deal with anger

29 December 2021 8:17 PM

Founder & CEO of anger and stress management centre of South Africa Shelton Kartun discussed whether there is abnormality in anger, how to recognize that one has anger issues, and methods for identifying and dealing with anger.

Life and relationship coach Leah Sefor, shared advice on dating again, when to introduce your child to someone you date, and dating outside your race or religion. 

Christmas Away from home

23 December 2021 8:14 PM

Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner,  gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.

Tourism sector: Travel bans serve no purpose.

22 December 2021 8:15 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa on travel bans squeezing the life out of the sector. Izaak Breitenbach, general manager at SA Poultry discusses the government's anti-dumping duties on chicken imports. Dr Miranda Moloto, property entrepreneur talks about the hurdles people face when entering the real estate sector.  

How money interferes with romantic relationships

21 December 2021 8:15 PM

Experts discuss how couples can better manage their money. Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked explains the pros and cons of buying a car during the festive seasons. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should give up on a share.

Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption

Politics

Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

Entertainment

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAPS mourn rescue diver swept away while attending to drowning in flood-hit EC

9 January 2022 4:19 PM

Masina: Zondo report mustn't be used to purge people in the ANC

9 January 2022 4:03 PM

Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

