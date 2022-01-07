Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Afcon update
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:25
Why are sewage works smellier than normal?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riason Naidoo - Curator - Any Given Sunday
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Van Der Bijl - Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department
Today at 07:20
Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Linda Meyer - Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Saheti High School's Savvas Hajiphilippou attains 9 distinctions and 100% in mathematics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Savvas Hajiphilippou - IEB Outstanding Achiever
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:49
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Helping our Fire Fighters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Lotter
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Latest tech things coming in 2022.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis CH Fourie - Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape
Today at 10:30
King Qasim on his new album, Furusakura
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan - Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer at Independent
Today at 11:35
Why do we loot? What leads us here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Latest Local
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy. 20 January 2022 8:05 PM
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs. 20 January 2022 6:25 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA. 20 January 2022 12:08 PM
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued. 20 January 2022 9:53 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 20 January 2022 3:00 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers' Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko. 20 January 2022 9:03 AM
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

7 January 2022 7:15 PM

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter responds to the state capture report, which claims that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was dismantled under former President Jacob Zuma and former Commissioner Tom Moyane. Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain explained why he wants the UK to halt all government contracts with consulting firm Bain & Company. Miyelani Maluleke, Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.  CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem informed the listeners on how  PPR virus is an imminent threat to the South African wool, sheep, and goat industries.


State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear

18 January 2022 8:13 PM

Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back.  On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine. 

Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

17 January 2022 8:17 PM

Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and money

SA's ailing consumers brace themselves for above inflation electricity hike

14 January 2022 7:10 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage baskets

ConCourt judges defend the constitution from attacks from populist politicians

13 January 2022 8:24 PM

Retired judge, Edwin Cameron on the apex court’s umbrage with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane joins SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. On personal finance, financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses reasons to stop investing according to other people’s rules or strategies.

This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

12 January 2022 8:15 PM

Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the 

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

 Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings. 

Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

11 January 2022 8:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.

Why is UK urged to freeze Bain contracts over SA state capture? And, why US and SA citrus producers having sour feelings

10 January 2022 8:19 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers.  Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.

EWN Highlights

JCAC upholds decision that Mogoeng must apologise for Israel comments

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Matric results aren't always a party. Here's where you can go for help

20 January 2022 7:38 PM

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 7:33 PM

