This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help. 27 January 2022 10:27 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

12 January 2022 8:15 PM

Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the 

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

 Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings. 


More episodes from The Money Show

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear

18 January 2022 8:13 PM

Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back.  On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine. 

Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

17 January 2022 8:17 PM

Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and money

SA's ailing consumers brace themselves for above inflation electricity hike

14 January 2022 7:10 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage baskets

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

