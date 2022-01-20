State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.
Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank. Friday File - Avoova Luxury African GiftsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back. On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage basketsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Retired judge, Edwin Cameron on the apex court’s umbrage with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane joins SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. On personal finance, financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses reasons to stop investing according to other people’s rules or strategies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the
Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers. Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.LISTEN TO PODCAST