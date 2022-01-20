State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
Nersa must rethink tarrif hike model after Eskom's latest application - expert Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 24 January 2022 1:46 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose. 24 January 2022 6:28 PM
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own? John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). 24 January 2022 3:55 PM
View all Business
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done. 24 January 2022 11:56 AM
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own? John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). 24 January 2022 3:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.


More episodes from The Money Show

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear

18 January 2022 8:13 PM

Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back.  On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

17 January 2022 8:17 PM

Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's ailing consumers brace themselves for above inflation electricity hike

14 January 2022 7:10 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage baskets

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt judges defend the constitution from attacks from populist politicians

13 January 2022 8:24 PM

Retired judge, Edwin Cameron on the apex court’s umbrage with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane joins SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. On personal finance, financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses reasons to stop investing according to other people’s rules or strategies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

12 January 2022 8:15 PM

Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the 

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

 Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

11 January 2022 8:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is UK urged to freeze Bain contracts over SA state capture? And, why US and SA citrus producers having sour feelings

10 January 2022 8:19 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers.  Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

Local Business Opinion

Why should we import oil and gas for the next 30 years – when we have our own?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Lesufi calls on Phomolong to resume classes after deputy principal shot dead

24 January 2022 6:27 PM

FF Plus wants Modise to be transparent about cause of Waterkloof Base fire

24 January 2022 4:49 PM

Bongani Baloyi: I joined ActionSA at my own accord, I am nobody’s victim

24 January 2022 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA