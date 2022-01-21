SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank. Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts
Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back. On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage basketsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Retired judge, Edwin Cameron on the apex court’s umbrage with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane joins SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. On personal finance, financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses reasons to stop investing according to other people’s rules or strategies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the
Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.LISTEN TO PODCAST