US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
What does the Property Practitioners Act mean for you?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Martin Brougham-Cook of PMS Inspections
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
Today at 08:45
KEEPING IT UNDER WRAPS 'PARENTHOOD' ANTHOLOGY zoom
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell. 5 February 2022 10:06 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
View all Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.


More episodes from The Money Show

Zondo Commission's findings highlight need to hold errant directors responsible.

4 February 2022 7:11 PM

Dr Eric Levenstein,  Director at Werksmans Attorneys explains to Bruce Whitfield  why he things the Zondo Commission's findings (published in late January and early February 2022), (again) opened up the debate about the necessity to hold errant directors responsible for having grossly abused the position of a director in terms of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (Act).  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group

3 February 2022 8:13 PM

Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor discusses their purchase of the Brazilian retailer, Grupo Avenida. Dr Thabi Leoka, on the government killing the middle class and how it can revive it. Then on personal finance - Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to maximize the tax benefits on your investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Eskom's current system challenges

2 February 2022 8:14 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo Baloyi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, Part II

1 February 2022 8:15 PM

Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibanye takes full control of Kroondal for R1 plus mine closure

31 January 2022 8:18 PM

James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

Local Politics

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Regular floods have devastating effect on livelihoods : Centurion residents

5 February 2022 7:29 PM

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

5 February 2022 7:26 PM

No casualties, missing persons in Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi : Tshwane floods

5 February 2022 7:26 PM

