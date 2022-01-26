President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: World Cancer Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram - Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
The role of the Chief Justice
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 05:46
Ethiopian Airlines to restart flights after deadly 2019 crash
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 06:10
Interview: World Read Aloud Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katie Hudson - Acting Director at Nal'Ibali
Today at 06:25
Wanderlust Wednesday: Will the petrol price hike hit your road trip?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sagie Moodley
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Part 2 of Zondo commission report released
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 07:20
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for Chief Justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: What are the requirements for admission to med school in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Lionel Green-Thompson - Dean of Health Sciences at UCT
Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at at Victoria hospital
Today at 09:15
Navigating asymptomatic Corona at work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Is sales in armour plated cars on the rise?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
The History of Cape Town Trains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 10:30
Air travel's uncertain future: An SAA and Kenyan partnership could mean.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Njoya
Today at 11:05
Profile: Brent Walters - Western Cape Education HOD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walters
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Local
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Business
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car. 1 February 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, Part II

1 February 2022 8:15 PM

Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibanye takes full control of Kroondal for R1 plus mine closure

31 January 2022 8:18 PM

James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

Business Politics Local

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

Local Entertainment

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Prasa: We may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees

1 February 2022 8:29 PM

Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: State capture report

1 February 2022 8:21 PM

Chief justice interviews: Judge Madlanga describes himself as a feminist

1 February 2022 8:14 PM

