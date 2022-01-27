SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
We ran our diesel hard. Our dam levels are too low - André de Ruyter (Eskom) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. 2 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Business
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.


More episodes from The Money Show

Update on Eskom's current system challenges

2 February 2022 8:14 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo Baloyi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, Part II

1 February 2022 8:15 PM

Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibanye takes full control of Kroondal for R1 plus mine closure

31 January 2022 8:18 PM

James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?

Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

2 February 2022 7:20 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

2 February 2022 6:40 PM

State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

2 February 2022 6:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA