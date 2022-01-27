SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.
Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo BaloyiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank. Friday File - Avoova Luxury African GiftsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.LISTEN TO PODCAST