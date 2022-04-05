Mobile networks' revenue to be bitten by the regulator's new rule: no data expiry for 6 months

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service on the tax authority getting its compliance right and its 15% increase in the collection of revenue compared with pre-Covid-19 numbers. On ‘The Money Show Explainer’ Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE delineates why the rand is set to end off the 1st quarter of 2022 10% stronger against the dollar. Then on Friday File, Kojo Baffoe, write and media consultant recommend three cigars you should try

arrow_forward