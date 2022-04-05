Mobile networks' revenue to be bitten by the regulator's new rule: no data expiry for 6 months

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
KZN UPDATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet: Uproar over plan to litter Botswana’s Chobe National Park with lodges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 15:50
Update on the James Webb telescope (ZOOM INTERVIEW)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:05
Siv Ngesi boxing in heels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Cape Town based company is first in Africa to grow beef in a lab
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Thompson
Today at 16:55
Appeal from FoodForward SA KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy du Plessis .
Today at 17:05
Parliament's exoneration of Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 17:20
Update on situation in Cabo Delgado
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:45
Music: Louise Carver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Latest Local
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula. 14 April 2022 1:58 PM
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods. 14 April 2022 1:25 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
View all Local
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene. 13 April 2022 12:34 PM
View all Politics
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days. 14 April 2022 11:12 AM
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off. 14 April 2022 6:24 AM
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts. 13 April 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward. 14 April 2022 1:38 PM
CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner! Tracey Lange (KFM) vs actress Crystal Donna Roberts vs TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw … who has the best easter seafood dish... 14 April 2022 12:58 PM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Mobile networks' revenue to be bitten by the regulator's new rule: no data expiry for 6 months

Mobile networks' revenue to be bitten by the regulator's new rule: no data expiry for 6 months

5 April 2022 8:44 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on Icasa’s proposal that telecommunications operators be forced to roll over data bundles for a minimum of six months. Dr Kingsley Makhubela, director at RiskRecon warns that South Africa needs to protect itself against a pending global economic catastrophe. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments on finding and investing in great small stocks


More episodes from The Money Show

Opportunistic EOH has until the beginning of April 2023 to settle a R1.2bn bridging facility

13 April 2022 8:17 PM

 

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH on turning the tide at the company and their debt concerns. De Beer, DDG responsible for economic statistics at Stats SA on whether their data reflects the accurate size of the country’s economy. Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell is our shapeshifter for the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capitec reports an 84% increase in annual earnings with active clients up 14% to 18.1 million, boosted by momentum in digital banking

12 April 2022 8:15 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank on their addition of 190 000 new clients and their stellar financial results. Experts on how the heavy rains are destroying infrastructure in KZN.  In our Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains how you can retire with ENOUGH money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's most favoured protein, chicken , is getting out of reach for consumers due to escalating prices

11 April 2022 8:16 PM

Experts on how chicken prices, a staple protein for most South Africans, will increase in the coming weeks as war in east-Europe persists. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence on how the changing global economy will make the bid-window 6 for renewable energy more costly. Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends reviews the book, “Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA need a state bank?

8 April 2022 7:08 PM

Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO at Ithala Stock Limited explains what is at stake if South Africa goes ahead in transitioning the Postbank into a full-service bank. Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode on making sure that the youth is not left behind as the world goes fully digital. For Friday File, Warren Tucker, car experts look at the five most expensive cars in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury DG Donda Mogajane calls it quits after 23 years at the Department

7 April 2022 8:14 PM

Gina Schoeman, senior economist at Citi Bank gives farewell to DG Dondo Mogajane who is stepping down from his position at Treasury. Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)| on the campaign to clamp down corruption and to defend democracy. Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money explains RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn

6 April 2022 8:16 PM

Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater explains the economic changes that are happening in the global economy and how the company is anticipating dealing with them. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO at Cargo Compass SA on supply chain bottlenecks continuing throughout 2022. Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec is our shapeshifter for the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the current policy trajectory lead South Africa to the path of growth and investment?

4 April 2022 8:16 PM

Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School on whether the country’s policy is still uncertain – and how we can change our macroeconomic environment. Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews Little Big Breakthroughs by Josh Linker. South African Cyclist, Nicholas Dlamini talks about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS collects R1.564 trillion and sets its sights on the ruling party

1 April 2022 7:14 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service on the tax authority getting its compliance right and its 15% increase in the collection of revenue compared with pre-Covid-19 numbers. On ‘The Money Show Explainer’ Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE delineates why the rand is set to end off the 1st quarter of 2022 10% stronger against the dollar. Then on Friday File, Kojo Baffoe, write and media consultant recommend three cigars you should try

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will the temporarily reduction of the fuel levy by R1.50 will affect households and business.

31 March 2022 8:14 PM

National Treasury, economists and consumer lobby groups discuss SA’s government’s decision to reduce the fuel levy by R1.50 in order to deal with the exorbitant increases in the price of petrol.  Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses so, how is the business sector dealing with the hangover. Pam Yako, Board Chairperson at SANParks new tourism investment opportunities on offer in National Parks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!

Lifestyle

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

Lifestyle

How you can help those affected by KZN floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Denosa asks govt to prioritise clearing access roads to hospitals and clinics

14 April 2022 1:51 PM

Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid

14 April 2022 1:24 PM

Health Department extends public comment on health regulations by seven days

14 April 2022 12:46 PM

