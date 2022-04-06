Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn

Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater explains the economic changes that are happening in the global economy and how the company is anticipating dealing with them. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO at Cargo Compass SA on supply chain bottlenecks continuing throughout 2022. Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec is our shapeshifter for the week.
Experts on how chicken prices, a staple protein for most South Africans, will increase in the coming weeks as war in east-Europe persists. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence on how the changing global economy will make the bid-window 6 for renewable energy more costly. Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends reviews the book, “Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO at Ithala Stock Limited explains what is at stake if South Africa goes ahead in transitioning the Postbank into a full-service bank. Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode on making sure that the youth is not left behind as the world goes fully digital. For Friday File, Warren Tucker, car experts look at the five most expensive cars in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gina Schoeman, senior economist at Citi Bank gives farewell to DG Dondo Mogajane who is stepping down from his position at Treasury. Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)| on the campaign to clamp down corruption and to defend democracy. Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money explains RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on Icasa’s proposal that telecommunications operators be forced to roll over data bundles for a minimum of six months. Dr Kingsley Makhubela, director at RiskRecon warns that South Africa needs to protect itself against a pending global economic catastrophe. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments on finding and investing in great small stocksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School on whether the country’s policy is still uncertain – and how we can change our macroeconomic environment. Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews Little Big Breakthroughs by Josh Linker. South African Cyclist, Nicholas Dlamini talks about his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service on the tax authority getting its compliance right and its 15% increase in the collection of revenue compared with pre-Covid-19 numbers. On ‘The Money Show Explainer’ Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE delineates why the rand is set to end off the 1st quarter of 2022 10% stronger against the dollar. Then on Friday File, Kojo Baffoe, write and media consultant recommend three cigars you should tryLISTEN TO PODCAST
National Treasury, economists and consumer lobby groups discuss SA’s government’s decision to reduce the fuel levy by R1.50 in order to deal with the exorbitant increases in the price of petrol. Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses so, how is the business sector dealing with the hangover. Pam Yako, Board Chairperson at SANParks new tourism investment opportunities on offer in National Parks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association calls on minister of transport Fikile Mbalula to extend the date to renew licenses. Lexi Monzeglio, chef, and co-owner of Lexi’s Health Eatery on the restaurant being acquired by Famous Brands. Liz Senior, occupational therapist & founder at The Clamber Club is our shapeshifter for the week. Senior speaks on promoting learning in a playful way.LISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of Research at ETM Analytics on the jobs crisis that the country is currently facing. Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA on the PSL’s announcement to return fans to stadiums after two years hiatus . Then in investment school David Shapiro, veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin looks at life lessons that can improve your investment outcomes.LISTEN TO PODCAST