Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn

Today at 15:20
Russia: Africa must act on domestic interests and not past ideological ties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Gumede - Editor at ...
Today at 15:40
The ISS and the IFK seek to understand the causes and possible solutions to xenophobia in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Mulaudzi
Today at 15:50
Reaction to Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork
Today at 16:05
The Step Aside Rule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Today at 16:20
Association warns on threat of soaring chicken prices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Hendricks - Managing Director at Umoya Meat Importers
Today at 16:55
KZN Flooding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:05
More severe flu season expected, but not yet back to pre-Covid levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 17:20
Mandy Wiener on the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 17:45
New index to look at life experiences SA children offered in first 5 years of live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonja Giese
Latest Local
Police monitor Botrivier after cars stoned during service delivery protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. 12 April 2022 1:31 PM
Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Dr. Caroline Hilton from the Western Cape Blood Service. 12 April 2022 1:04 PM
People fear reporting Cape Flats drug lords, as they'll be killed - CPF chair Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst. 12 April 2022 12:03 PM
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for... 12 April 2022 9:20 AM
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national... 12 April 2022 6:27 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event? On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's m... 12 April 2022 6:02 AM
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co. 11 April 2022 7:37 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
The Money Show
Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn

Sibanye-Stillwater tightens their belts as the world faces a potential economic downturn

6 April 2022 8:16 PM

Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater explains the economic changes that are happening in the global economy and how the company is anticipating dealing with them. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO at Cargo Compass SA on supply chain bottlenecks continuing throughout 2022. Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec is our shapeshifter for the week. 


SA's most favoured protein, chicken , is getting out of reach for consumers due to escalating prices

11 April 2022 8:16 PM

Experts on how chicken prices, a staple protein for most South Africans, will increase in the coming weeks as war in east-Europe persists. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence on how the changing global economy will make the bid-window 6 for renewable energy more costly. Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends reviews the book, “Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Does SA need a state bank?

8 April 2022 7:08 PM

Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO at Ithala Stock Limited explains what is at stake if South Africa goes ahead in transitioning the Postbank into a full-service bank. Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode on making sure that the youth is not left behind as the world goes fully digital. For Friday File, Warren Tucker, car experts look at the five most expensive cars in South Africa

National Treasury DG Donda Mogajane calls it quits after 23 years at the Department

7 April 2022 8:14 PM

Gina Schoeman, senior economist at Citi Bank gives farewell to DG Dondo Mogajane who is stepping down from his position at Treasury. Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)| on the campaign to clamp down corruption and to defend democracy. Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money explains RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits.

Mobile networks' revenue to be bitten by the regulator's new rule: no data expiry for 6 months

5 April 2022 8:44 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on Icasa’s proposal that telecommunications operators be forced to roll over data bundles for a minimum of six months. Dr Kingsley Makhubela, director at RiskRecon warns that South Africa needs to protect itself against a pending global economic catastrophe. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments on finding and investing in great small stocks

Will the current policy trajectory lead South Africa to the path of growth and investment?

4 April 2022 8:16 PM

Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School on whether the country’s policy is still uncertain – and how we can change our macroeconomic environment. Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews Little Big Breakthroughs by Josh Linker. South African Cyclist, Nicholas Dlamini talks about his relationship with money. 

SARS collects R1.564 trillion and sets its sights on the ruling party

1 April 2022 7:14 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service on the tax authority getting its compliance right and its 15% increase in the collection of revenue compared with pre-Covid-19 numbers. On ‘The Money Show Explainer’ Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE delineates why the rand is set to end off the 1st quarter of 2022 10% stronger against the dollar. Then on Friday File, Kojo Baffoe, write and media consultant recommend three cigars you should try

How will the temporarily reduction of the fuel levy by R1.50 will affect households and business.

31 March 2022 8:14 PM

National Treasury, economists and consumer lobby groups discuss SA’s government’s decision to reduce the fuel levy by R1.50 in order to deal with the exorbitant increases in the price of petrol.  Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses so, how is the business sector dealing with the hangover. Pam Yako, Board Chairperson at SANParks new tourism investment opportunities on offer in National Parks. 

Driver's License card renewal crisis looming. How will business and consumers be affected ?

30 March 2022 8:20 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association calls on minister of transport Fikile Mbalula to extend the date to renew licenses. Lexi Monzeglio, chef, and co-owner of Lexi’s Health Eatery on the restaurant being acquired by Famous Brands. Liz Senior, occupational therapist & founder at The Clamber Club is our shapeshifter for the week. Senior speaks on promoting learning in a playful way.

Jobs bloodbath hits South Africa as unemployment climbs

29 March 2022 8:14 PM

George Glynos, head of Research at ETM Analytics on the jobs crisis that the country is currently facing. Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA on the PSL’s announcement to return fans to stadiums after two years hiatus . Then in investment school David Shapiro, veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin looks at life lessons that can improve your investment outcomes.

Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'

Sport Local

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

Politics Local

Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli

Local Opinion Politics

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sacked with immediate effect

12 April 2022 3:08 PM

Kaunda: Many people have lost their lives in the eThekwini region

12 April 2022 2:52 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delayed again as defence granted postponement

12 April 2022 12:43 PM

