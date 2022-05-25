Day three at The World Economic Forum in Davos with Bruce Whitfield

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE, at the World Economic Forum about SA being the only emerging market that has improved its GDP debt deficit since 2019, and the country’s potential for growth. He also spoke to Andrew Hill, senior business writer at the Financial Times about how the management of people at workplaces is evolving. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands CEO on the company’s financial results. Then Hilly Khan , CEO at Continental Linen Group is The Money Show’s shapeshifter for the week.
Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, political science professor at University of Johannesburg analysis the reasons behind the suspension of the public protector. Chris Christodoulou, managing partner at Christodoulou & Mavrikis attorney looks at whether airlines can successfully complete a business rescue process after Comair was grounded. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at working backwards to reach financial freedom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group talks about their financial results and how they are using their in-store promotions to aid consumers that are struggling financially. Anna Olivier, co-owner of Umatie on how they are changing perceptions around the sale of baby food. Then Nolo Thobejane, head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa is our shapeshifter for the week.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital scrutinises the growth of the country’s economy for the first quarter of 2022 — and whether you should be celebrating. Karyn Maughan legal journalist at News 24 looks at what more needs to be done before the Gupta brothers face justice. Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA explains how you can protect your portfolio against market volatility.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts look at whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the wrong after it is alleged that he failed to report a burglary at his farm in Limpopo, where about $4 million was stolen.
Leon Claassen, rating Afrika analyst zooms into the dire financial state of South Africa’s municipalities. On Other People’s Money, David Tlale Fashion Designer speaks about making beautiful clothes and his relationship with money.
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes talks about global concerns of stagflation and how and if whether it will affect South Africa. In the Money Show Explainer, Miles van der Molen CEO at CemAir explains how airlines collect funds from consumers and how refunds work. For Friday File, Anton Welz coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co discusses their rare coins auctionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 analysis president Cyril Ramaphosa’s admission to a robbery at his farm. Jan Fourie, manager of South Africa & vice president of project development in Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec Solar on the signing of contracts for ‘emergency’ power procurement programme in Northen Cape. In personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital advises on how you can prepare yourself for buying a car.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO at Comair clarifies why they cancelled their flights. Dinesh Govender, CEO at Discovery Vitality and Guy Leitch managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine explains when and how airlines refund their consumers. Alan Browde, founder and CEO at SA Harvest is our Shapeshifter for the weekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts talk about the increase in petrol price and how it will affect industries and consumers. Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele on the company’s financial results. Craig Gradidge, co-founder, and financial planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments explains alternative options for living annuities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Lings,chief Economist at Stanlib looks at the fuel price increase and whether the government can intervene again to relief consumers. Then Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios reviews the iPad Pro 11-inch. Then on Other People’s Money, Duncan McLeod founder & editor of TechCentral discusses running a publication and his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor on their financial results, specifically on what led to a small boost in their revenue. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter on the five former senior Transnet officials which were arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering.Then for Friday File, Nick Scher founder and managing director at 1701 a nougat and luxury gifting company talk sweets.