Day three at The World Economic Forum in Davos with Bruce Whitfield





Bruce Whitfield talks to Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE, at the World Economic Forum about SA being the only emerging market that has improved its GDP debt deficit since 2019, and the country’s potential for growth. He also spoke to Andrew Hill, senior business writer at the Financial Times about how the management of people at workplaces is evolving. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands CEO on the company’s financial results. Then Hilly Khan , CEO at Continental Linen Group is The Money Show’s shapeshifter for the week.