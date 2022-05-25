Day three at The World Economic Forum in Davos with Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic... 9 June 2022 5:23 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC? Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist C... 9 June 2022 12:24 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Day three at The World Economic Forum in Davos with Bruce Whitfield

25 May 2022 8:13 PM

Day three at The World Economic Forum in Davos with Bruce Whitfield

25 May 2022 8:13 PM

 

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE, at the World Economic Forum about SA being the only emerging market that has improved its GDP debt deficit since 2019, and the country’s potential for growth. He also spoke to Andrew Hill, senior business writer at the Financial Times about how the management of people at workplaces is evolving. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands CEO on the company’s financial results. Then Hilly Khan , CEO at Continental Linen Group is The Money Show’s shapeshifter for the week. 


SA's President suspends Public Protector, Adv Busi Mkhwebane

9 June 2022 8:15 PM

9 June 2022 8:15 PM

Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, political science professor at University of Johannesburg analysis the reasons behind the suspension of the public protector. Chris Christodoulou, managing partner at Christodoulou & Mavrikis attorney looks at whether airlines can successfully complete a business rescue process after Comair was grounded. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at working backwards to reach financial freedom.

Spar records an increased in turnover by 7.7% to R43.8 billion & plans to expand its promotional calendar in order to attract cash strapped consumers

8 June 2022 8:19 PM

8 June 2022 8:19 PM

Guest: 

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group talks about their financial results and how they are using their in-store promotions to aid consumers that are struggling financially. Anna Olivier, co-owner of Umatie on how they are changing perceptions around the sale of baby food. Then Nolo Thobejane, head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa is our shapeshifter for the week. 

South Africa's economy returns to pre-pandemic levels as it grows by 1.9% in Q1 of 2022

7 June 2022 8:16 PM

7 June 2022 8:16 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital scrutinises the growth of the country’s economy for the first quarter of 2022 — and whether you should be celebrating. Karyn Maughan legal journalist at News 24 looks at what more needs to be done before the Gupta brothers face justice. Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA explains how you can protect your portfolio against market volatility. 

Did president Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 8:19 PM

6 June 2022 8:19 PM

Experts look at whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the wrong after it is alleged that he failed to report a burglary at his farm in Limpopo, where about $4 million was stolen. 

Leon Claassen, rating Afrika analyst zooms into the dire financial state of South Africa’s municipalities. On Other People’s Money, David Tlale Fashion Designer speaks about making beautiful clothes and his relationship with money.

Warning bells of "Economic Tsunami" and "super-bad feeling" on economies. Is SA ready ?

3 June 2022 7:22 PM

3 June 2022 7:22 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes talks about global concerns of stagflation and how and if whether it will affect South Africa. In the Money Show Explainer,  Miles van der Molen CEO at CemAir explains how airlines collect funds from consumers and how refunds work. For Friday File, Anton Welz coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co discusses their rare coins auctions 

Cyril Ramaphosa confirms multimillion-rand heist at his Limpopo farm after Arthur Fraser laid charges against him

2 June 2022 8:18 PM

2 June 2022 8:18 PM

Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 analysis president Cyril Ramaphosa’s admission to a robbery at his farm. Jan Fourie, manager of South Africa & vice president of project development in Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec Solar on the signing of contracts for ‘emergency’ power procurement programme in Northen Cape. In personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital advises on how you can prepare yourself for buying a car.

Comair suspends flights pending receipt of funding

1 June 2022 8:18 PM

1 June 2022 8:18 PM

Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO at Comair clarifies why they cancelled their flights. Dinesh Govender, CEO at Discovery Vitality and Guy Leitch managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine explains when and how airlines refund their consumers.  Alan Browde, founder and CEO at SA Harvest is our Shapeshifter for the week

Fuel price to increase by at R2.33 a litre on the 1st of June 22

31 May 2022 8:18 PM

31 May 2022 8:18 PM

Experts talk about the increase in petrol price and how it will affect industries and consumers.  Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele on the company’s financial results. Craig Gradidge, co-founder, and financial planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments explains alternative options for living annuities. 

The government to decide on stopping the fuel levy again as fuel price hike looms

30 May 2022 8:13 PM

30 May 2022 8:13 PM

Kevin Lings,chief Economist at Stanlib looks at the fuel price increase and whether the government can intervene again to relief consumers. Then Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios reviews the iPad Pro 11-inch. Then on Other People’s Money, Duncan McLeod founder & editor of TechCentral discusses running a publication and his relationship with money. 

Pepkor Group sees its revenue increasing by 3.3% to R42bn

27 May 2022 7:07 PM

27 May 2022 7:07 PM

 

Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor on their financial results, specifically on what led to a small boost in their revenue. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter on the five former senior Transnet officials which were arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering.Then for Friday File, Nick Scher founder and managing director at 1701 a nougat and luxury gifting company talk sweets.

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

[PIC, VIDS] Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'

Local

Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames

Local World

After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid

Local

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

