Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

Exclusive interview with Paul Edouard Bertin, Director of Champagne BILLECART-SALMON about being the Seven generations of the same Billecart-Salmon Champagne family and house which was started by his many times great grandparents in 1818 in Ay outside Epernay in northeast France.





Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies takes Bruce Whitfield through the interim financial results. Dis-Chem beefs up its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending.





Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy at Order of Champagne in Africa on the future for Champagne in Africa.





Benedict Maaga, head of Corporate Reputation & Integrated Communications at Absa on the lender’s involvement with the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022.





Lorraine Geldenhuys, Wine maker and senor lecture at the The Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute – on everything champagne and blind tasting





Chris Weylandt, CEO at Weylandts is this week’s shapeshifter on his career path and growth of the business.

