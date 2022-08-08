Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Jimmy Nevis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jimmy Nevis - Musician at Jimmy Nevis Concert At Kirstenbosch Gardens
Latest Local
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000 Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen. 15 November 2022 6:31 AM
SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers... 15 November 2022 3:54 AM
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation 14 November 2022 6:54 PM
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south o... 14 November 2022 6:57 AM
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?! 15 November 2022 9:36 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market' MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for e... 15 November 2022 6:27 AM
What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue has not gone according to plan as it gave people the power to impersonate major brands. 15 November 2022 8:25 AM
Everything you need to know about paternity leave As the world moves towards a more open-minded, gender-inclusive approach to society, childcare leave has become more inclusive 15 November 2022 3:58 AM
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how… Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads. 14 November 2022 5:20 PM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack. 14 November 2022 8:56 AM
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

8 August 2022 6:16 PM

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service. 



Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions. 



Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.


SAA deal in the balance as Gidon Novick reigns

14 November 2022 6:22 PM

Gidon Novick, co-founder at Lift Airline on his reasons why he left the board of Takatso consortium, which is SAA's equity partner. 



Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann on why faking your qualification as a senior executive is pervasive in South Africa. 



Then actress and television host Lerato Mvelase spoke about her finances in Other People’s Money. 

TFG, owner to American Swiss, Markham's and Total Sports, posts record first-half performance

11 November 2022 5:15 PM

Guest: 

Anthony Thünstrom,  CEO at TFG on their financial results — and how loadshedding disrupted their trading, and their overall sales. 





On The Money Show Explainer, Chris Christodoulou, director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc explains how Ster-Kinekor escaped the clutches of business rescue. 





In our Friday File, Lance Goodale founder and co-owner of Victorian Bathroom talks about their luxurious bathrooms. 

US inflation slows more than expected in October, giving the Fed more room to slow down their interest rates hikes

10 November 2022 6:13 PM

Dr Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital — explains how the cooling down of the US CPI means for the global fight against inflation. 





Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the public sector strike,  and how it was an unrealistic expectation from the government to assume unions would agree to a 3% wage increase, which is below inflation.





On personal finance, Palesa Dube, financial planner and co-founder at Wealth Creed looks at what you can do if your pension has not grown much in the last year, but you are due to retire the next year.  

Cryptocurrency is the biggest loser in 2022, as it records trillions in losses

9 November 2022 6:17 PM

Carel de Jager, research group leader for Blockchain technology at CSIR analyses what led to the downfall of FTX. 



Chad Thomas, independent organised crime investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators looks into how a man who faked his own death with the help of his wife — was able to claim R1.7m from Old Mutual Bank in 1999 and he hid for 23 years. 



 David Baker, Sir-Fruit’s co-founder, talks about how they were able to build the juice brand in our shapeshifter feature. 

Rich countries commit R1.5 trillion for SA's just transition, but when will load-shedding end?

8 November 2022 6:18 PM

Chris Yelland, energy analyst on the recent pledges by Western countries to help South Africa plug into clean energy. Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team explains the plan they presented at COP27 on how they will transition SA to clean energy. 



On the US’ findings of a terror group in South Africa, Pieter Alberts, acting executive manager for Monitoring and Analysis at Financial Intelligence Centre looks at the country’s financial institutions' laws regarding the movement of money linked to terrorist groups. 



Then in investment school, Chantal Marx head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments, explains what makes for a good or bad acquisition.

SA's ailing economy prepares for another crippling national strike by the public sector

7 November 2022 6:17 PM

Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank discusses the looming national strike by the public sector workers, which are currently at loggerheads with the government regarding salary increases, as the cost-of-living is on the rise. 



As COP27 talks kick off, Nazmeera Moola chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One explains how SA must navigate the transition to net zero.



Then on Other People’s Money Rian van Heerden, former host of the drive time show on Jacaranda FM and now producer of Sex in Afrikaan on Showmax talks about his relationship with cash. 

The Money Show Explainer: How Glencore bribed its way across Africa

4 November 2022 5:13 PM

Prof Patrick Bond, Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg discuss the long history of bribery by Glencore and shady deals on the African continent.  Glencore has been ordered to pay R5.7bn over African bribes.

Global inflation outlook

3 November 2022 6:19 PM

The Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive hike in interest rates, as it continues to fight against high inflation — Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital explained what the implications are for the global inflation outlook.



 Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa looked at how much load-shedding has cost South Africa's economy in 2022.



 Gugu Sidaki, co-founder and director at Wealth Creed discussed money lessons for children in our personal finance feature.

Special broadcast of The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022. And, Shapeshifter, Chris Weylandt, CEO at Weylandts - the man behind luxurious furniture

2 November 2022 6:15 PM

Exclusive interview with Paul Edouard Bertin, Director of Champagne BILLECART-SALMON about being the Seven generations of the same Billecart-Salmon Champagne family and house which was started by his many times great grandparents in 1818 in Ay outside Epernay in northeast France.


Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies takes Bruce Whitfield through the interim financial results.  Dis-Chem beefs up its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending.


Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy at Order of Champagne in Africa on the future for Champagne in Africa.


Benedict Maaga, head of Corporate Reputation & Integrated Communications at Absa on the lender’s involvement with the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022.


Lorraine Geldenhuys, Wine maker and senor lecture at the The Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute – on everything champagne and blind tasting


Chris Weylandt, CEO at Weylandts is this week’s shapeshifter on his career path and growth of the business.

"War profiteering" in the energy sector.

1 November 2022 6:13 PM

Tom Nelson, Head of thematic equity and Energy Specialist at NinetyOne discusses ‘War Profiteering’ accusations by US president Joe Biden and his threat windfall tax.

Peter Attard Montalto,  Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex on whether  SA’s government should  attached conditionality's when they give money to all SOEs?

Why are central banks across the globe buying a record amount of gold?

Investment School  with Maya Fisher-Frenc, personal finance Journalist at Maya on Money- Analysis paralysis.

State capture corruption is entrenched in government, says National Treasury

15 November 2022 10:52 AM

Imam Haron inquest: apartheid-era cop continues testifying

15 November 2022 10:23 AM

Mabuza to visit Military Veterans associations in Durban

15 November 2022 10:12 AM

