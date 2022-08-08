Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions.
Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.
Gidon Novick, co-founder at Lift Airline on his reasons why he left the board of Takatso consortium, which is SAA's equity partner.
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann on why faking your qualification as a senior executive is pervasive in South Africa.
Then actress and television host Lerato Mvelase spoke about her finances in Other People’s Money.
Anthony Thünstrom, CEO at TFG on their financial results — and how loadshedding disrupted their trading, and their overall sales.
On The Money Show Explainer, Chris Christodoulou, director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc explains how Ster-Kinekor escaped the clutches of business rescue.
In our Friday File, Lance Goodale founder and co-owner of Victorian Bathroom talks about their luxurious bathrooms.
Dr Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital — explains how the cooling down of the US CPI means for the global fight against inflation.
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the public sector strike, and how it was an unrealistic expectation from the government to assume unions would agree to a 3% wage increase, which is below inflation.
On personal finance, Palesa Dube, financial planner and co-founder at Wealth Creed looks at what you can do if your pension has not grown much in the last year, but you are due to retire the next year.
Carel de Jager, research group leader for Blockchain technology at CSIR analyses what led to the downfall of FTX.
Chad Thomas, independent organised crime investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators looks into how a man who faked his own death with the help of his wife — was able to claim R1.7m from Old Mutual Bank in 1999 and he hid for 23 years.
David Baker, Sir-Fruit’s co-founder, talks about how they were able to build the juice brand in our shapeshifter feature.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst on the recent pledges by Western countries to help South Africa plug into clean energy. Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team explains the plan they presented at COP27 on how they will transition SA to clean energy.
On the US’ findings of a terror group in South Africa, Pieter Alberts, acting executive manager for Monitoring and Analysis at Financial Intelligence Centre looks at the country’s financial institutions' laws regarding the movement of money linked to terrorist groups.
Then in investment school, Chantal Marx head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments, explains what makes for a good or bad acquisition.
Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank discusses the looming national strike by the public sector workers, which are currently at loggerheads with the government regarding salary increases, as the cost-of-living is on the rise.
As COP27 talks kick off, Nazmeera Moola chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One explains how SA must navigate the transition to net zero.
Then on Other People’s Money Rian van Heerden, former host of the drive time show on Jacaranda FM and now producer of Sex in Afrikaan on Showmax talks about his relationship with cash.
Prof Patrick Bond, Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg discuss the long history of bribery by Glencore and shady deals on the African continent. Glencore has been ordered to pay R5.7bn over African bribes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive hike in interest rates, as it continues to fight against high inflation — Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital explained what the implications are for the global inflation outlook.
Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa looked at how much load-shedding has cost South Africa's economy in 2022.
Gugu Sidaki, co-founder and director at Wealth Creed discussed money lessons for children in our personal finance feature.
Exclusive interview with Paul Edouard Bertin, Director of Champagne BILLECART-SALMON about being the Seven generations of the same Billecart-Salmon Champagne family and house which was started by his many times great grandparents in 1818 in Ay outside Epernay in northeast France.
Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies takes Bruce Whitfield through the interim financial results. Dis-Chem beefs up its interim dividend after a jump in profit despite high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezing consumer spending.
Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy at Order of Champagne in Africa on the future for Champagne in Africa.
Benedict Maaga, head of Corporate Reputation & Integrated Communications at Absa on the lender’s involvement with the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022.
Lorraine Geldenhuys, Wine maker and senor lecture at the The Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute – on everything champagne and blind tasting
Chris Weylandt, CEO at Weylandts is this week’s shapeshifter on his career path and growth of the business.
Tom Nelson, Head of thematic equity and Energy Specialist at NinetyOne discusses ‘War Profiteering’ accusations by US president Joe Biden and his threat windfall tax.
Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex on whether SA’s government should attached conditionality's when they give money to all SOEs?
Why are central banks across the globe buying a record amount of gold?
Investment School with Maya Fisher-Frenc, personal finance Journalist at Maya on Money- Analysis paralysis.