Personal Finance:

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Lia Elise
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lia Elise
Today at 15:20
The Google undersea cable
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Mayor update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 17:45
Why the human mind is not meant to be awake after midnight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Elizabeth B. Klerman - Professor of Neurology Harvard Division of Sleep
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic' There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday. 18 August 2022 10:46 AM
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant. 18 August 2022 10:44 AM
Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains... It might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, but climatologist Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected. 18 August 2022 9:59 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn't happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy. 17 August 2022 7:34 PM
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears. 17 August 2022 7:11 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions. 17 August 2022 3:43 PM
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead? The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly. 17 August 2022 11:58 AM
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. 17 August 2022 10:58 AM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
"Farm to fork" never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn't happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Personal Finance:

Personal Finance:

11 August 2022 8:31 PM

Gregg Sneddon | Certified Financial Planner at The Financial Coach 


How common is the theft of companies not paying their employees provident fund?

17 August 2022 8:16 PM

Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains what the implications are for companies that do not pay towards their employees' provident fund, including the ANC. 



Sydney Soundy, executive manager at the Land Bank responds to aggravated farmers, who claim that the institution is forcing indebted farmers to liquidate. 



For shapeshifter, Takealot's Group CEO, Mamongae Mahlare discusses the e-commerce business in South Africa.

Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak results is a ban on cattle transportation

16 August 2022 8:16 PM

Experts and industry players talk about the implication of the government's ban on the movement of cattle in order to curb the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease.





Hannes van den Berg, co-head of SA equity and multi asset at Ninety-One analyses BHP, the world’s biggest miner's financial results, after it recorded US$40.6 billion in earnings. 





Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss discusses the seven questions to ask yourself before you make any investment; and one way to remember them all in our investment school.

This is why Absa doubled its half-year dividend pay-out. Pick n Pay comes out swinging with a new QualiSave supermarket brand

15 August 2022 8:18 PM

Absa's new CEO, Arrie Rautenbach talks about the company interim financial results. Absa half-year earnings jump 27% and dividend pay-out doubled.





Pick n Pay’s CEO Pieter Boone discusses the introduction of a new supermarket brand, dubbed Pick n Pay QualiSave, to the South African market. 



Business book review with futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday. He takes Bruce Whitfield through The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy – it is a book by David Gelles.  



Hulisani Ravele, the former YoTV presenter, 947 radio host and mental health awareness advocate shares talks about her early lessons with money then shares her philosophy towards investing and saving money on Other People’s Money feature. 

Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

12 August 2022 7:15 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa gives a timeline on when they will start to collaborate with the NPA to aid them with skills it needs to prosecute cases. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses how mergers and acquisitions work in the telecommunications sector as Rain and MTN are courting Telkom. 



 Then for Friday File, interdisciplinary artist, Nandipha Mntambo talks about venturing into functional sculptures

MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

11 August 2022 8:40 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom. 



Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter. 



Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.

Nedbank records strong interim financial results, with its dividend back above the 2019 pre-pandemic

10 August 2022 8:18 PM

Mike Brown, CEO at Nedbank Group on their improved half year results, and how they are working to grow their customer base.



Paresh Prema, health branch head at Alexforbes and Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed explains how the past year has changed the way medical aid schemes consider their price increases. It has now become a balancing act of inflation and affordability.





Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African start-up that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry is our shapeshifter for the week. He speaks on how their start-up is changing farming and contributing to food security in the country. 

The 2022 Women’s Day edition of The Money Show

9 August 2022 8:16 PM

Mary-Jane Morifi, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Tiger Brands discusses how and why the food producer spent R4.2-billion to support black women-owned enterprises, specifically farmers. 





Zanele Njapha, the Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator looks at the gender pay gap and why it continues to persist. 





For Investment School, Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers gives a pragmatic take on ESG investing. She also explains how individuals can take part in this kind of investing.

Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

8 August 2022 8:16 PM

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service. 



Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions. 



Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.

Capitec's online banking platforms plagued with outages for a second day

5 August 2022 7:13 PM

Francois Viviers of Capitec and Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains why the lender's online platform have not been working.

Friday File is on  Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters

Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'

Local

R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank

Local

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

WC's most wanted suspect, Yanga Nyalara, expected back in court
18 August 2022 10:33 AM

18 August 2022 10:33 AM

Hillary Gardee murder: Release of fifth accused not a setback - police
18 August 2022 9:37 AM

18 August 2022 9:37 AM

Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
18 August 2022 9:17 AM

18 August 2022 9:17 AM

