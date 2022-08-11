Personal Finance:

Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains what the implications are for companies that do not pay towards their employees' provident fund, including the ANC.
Sydney Soundy, executive manager at the Land Bank responds to aggravated farmers, who claim that the institution is forcing indebted farmers to liquidate.
For shapeshifter, Takealot's Group CEO, Mamongae Mahlare discusses the e-commerce business in South Africa.
Experts and industry players talk about the implication of the government's ban on the movement of cattle in order to curb the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease.
Hannes van den Berg, co-head of SA equity and multi asset at Ninety-One analyses BHP, the world’s biggest miner's financial results, after it recorded US$40.6 billion in earnings.
Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss discusses the seven questions to ask yourself before you make any investment; and one way to remember them all in our investment school.
Absa's new CEO, Arrie Rautenbach talks about the company interim financial results. Absa half-year earnings jump 27% and dividend pay-out doubled.
Pick n Pay’s CEO Pieter Boone discusses the introduction of a new supermarket brand, dubbed Pick n Pay QualiSave, to the South African market.
Business book review with futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday. He takes Bruce Whitfield through The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy – it is a book by David Gelles.
Hulisani Ravele, the former YoTV presenter, 947 radio host and mental health awareness advocate shares talks about her early lessons with money then shares her philosophy towards investing and saving money on Other People’s Money feature.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa gives a timeline on when they will start to collaborate with the NPA to aid them with skills it needs to prosecute cases.
On The Money Show Explainer, Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses how mergers and acquisitions work in the telecommunications sector as Rain and MTN are courting Telkom.
Then for Friday File, interdisciplinary artist, Nandipha Mntambo talks about venturing into functional sculptures
Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom.
Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter.
Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.
Mike Brown, CEO at Nedbank Group on their improved half year results, and how they are working to grow their customer base.
Paresh Prema, health branch head at Alexforbes and Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed explains how the past year has changed the way medical aid schemes consider their price increases. It has now become a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African start-up that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry is our shapeshifter for the week. He speaks on how their start-up is changing farming and contributing to food security in the country.
Mary-Jane Morifi, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Tiger Brands discusses how and why the food producer spent R4.2-billion to support black women-owned enterprises, specifically farmers.
Zanele Njapha, the Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator looks at the gender pay gap and why it continues to persist.
For Investment School, Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers gives a pragmatic take on ESG investing. She also explains how individuals can take part in this kind of investing.
Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions.
Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.
Francois Viviers of Capitec and Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains why the lender's online platform have not been working.
Friday File is on Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters