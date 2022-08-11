MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it' John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic Development 24 February 2023 7:28 AM
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 24 February 2023 7:17 AM
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s su... 24 February 2023 4:57 AM
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care' Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview contin... 23 February 2023 6:59 PM
TikToker takes matters into his own hands A viral TikTok video has been making the rounds as resident spray painted "ANC" next to potholes on the roads of Tshwane. 23 February 2023 10:20 AM
Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all After Andre de Ruyter told shared all in an eNCA interview, former Eskom executive question his loyalty to the company. 23 February 2023 9:02 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effe... 24 February 2023 5:25 AM
Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly fitness experiences in Cape Town. 24 February 2023 6:41 AM
[REMINDER] Athlone, Manenberg and Kenilworth electricity meter update on 1 March The City is reminding residents in Athlone, Manenberg, and Kenilworth about the prepaid meter updates from 1 March 2023. 24 February 2023 6:35 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final' Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town. 24 February 2023 7:40 AM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles “Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season. 22 February 2023 5:53 PM
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend. 24 February 2023 9:16 AM
AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available. 24 February 2023 5:40 AM
[WATCH] YoungstaCPT hypes up #GalaxyKDay with performance of 'Benni McCarthy' Cape Town rapper, YoungstaCPT, stops by The Flash Drive for an entertaining interview and incredible live performance. 22 February 2023 11:10 AM
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China. 24 February 2023 8:58 AM
Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere? 23 February 2023 12:52 PM
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy. 22 February 2023 12:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

11 August 2022 6:40 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom. 



Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter. 



Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.


Discovery Group reports double-digit interim operating profit growth

23 February 2023 6:14 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited and Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American discussed their annual financial results — and some factors that made operating difficult. 



Cynthia Stimple, former SAA’s treasurer and director at the Whistleblower House on Andre de Ruyter - the outgoing CEO of Eskom’s - claims on corruption at the power utility. And how whistle-blowers are not protected in South Africa. 



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how you should harvest your tax. 

What you need to know about the 2023 budget

22 February 2023 6:16 PM

Experts, including Ismail Momoniat, acting director general at National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter, SARS' commissioner, analysed Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech.



Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja mapped out who you should blame when you discover your flight’s been cancelled due to non-payment. 


Then GG Alcock, author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' and entrepreneur was our guest in our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about his career trajectory and the several businesses he was able to start. 

Load-shedding and Transnet impact Kumba Iron Ore and Sasol’s annul results

21 February 2023 6:13 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol and Mpumi Zikalala, CEO at Kumba Iron Ore outline the challenges that affected their operations and bottom-line.



Gary Allemann, MD of Master Data Management on how the FNB app exposes home loan applicants’ dataset.



Nerina Visser, strategist and advisor at ETF SA explains how you can evaluate and select index tracking or rules-based investments as opposed to actively-managed investments.

Amplats: loadshedding jeopardises PGM output guidance by 5%

20 February 2023 6:14 PM

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo-American Platinum on how power cuts are affecting their operations. She also spoke about her decision to take a job at US-based Newmont Corporation as its Chief Operating Officer.



Lorna Scott, founder of Inverroche discusses how they are investing in upcoming entrepreneurs. 



Mteto Nyati, founder of Wazo Investments and Eskom's board member, was our guest in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his money lessons and career trajectory. 

SA Business Warning: Fix South Africa or risk an uprising

17 February 2023 6:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on how SA’s political landscape might lead to a civil unrest.  



On The Money Show Explainer, Mbali Nwoko, chief executive farmer at Green Terrace discusses why the Competition Commission is investigating the fresh produce market.  



For Friday, Jo Wessels, the 7th best sommelier in the world talks about wine. 

OUTA launches legal action to block electricity state of disaster

16 February 2023 6:16 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division at OUTA on their reasons why they are against the National State of Disaster over electricity.



Andrew Kirby, president and CEO at Toyota South Africa explains how the EU ban on the manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars effective from 2035, will affect the car marker. 



Gugu Sidaki, personal finance expert and co-founder of Creed Wealth, discusses financial planning for childfree people. 

De Ruyter’s final round as CEO of Eskom

15 February 2023 6:15 PM

Andre de Ruyter, outgoing Group CEO at Eskom talks candidly about his tenure at the national power utility. 



Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann looks at why South Africa keeps losing skilled people – and explains how the country can stop the brain drain.



Alex Thomson, co-founder at Naked Insurance was our shapeshifter. He spoke about the secret ingredient that is keeping the digital insurance start-up thriving.

U.S. January inflation cool to 6.4%, beating expectations

14 February 2023 6:12 PM

Philip Saunders, director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One analyses US inflation data  — and what it means for emerging markets such as South Africa.



Jeff Miller, CEO of Grovest and the Twelve B Green Energy on SA’s first tax-efficient green energy fund. He explains how it will give South Africans a tax break for investing in renewable energy.



Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains value trap in our investment school feature. 

State of Rail transport: State-owned Transnet wheels coming-off?

13 February 2023 6:14 PM

Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant, analyses Transnet’s decision to turn to private partners to help it expand and improve its operations.



Astrid Ludin, deputy commissioner at FSCA on their decision to strip PIC-backed exchange ZAR X from its licence. 



Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trend reviewed “The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World Paperback” by James Burnham in our Business Book Feature.

Why is the mighty ZAR left in the dust of its peers?

10 February 2023 6:13 PM

Richard Quest, CNN's business anchor on his visit in SA and his thoughts around rolling blackouts that are threatening the country’s growth prospects. 



On the Money Show explainer, John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank analysis the rand’s movements in 2023 so far. 



For Friday File, Marco Cardoso chef and owner of De Eetkamer restaurant talks about small plates featuring global cuisines.

Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO

Business

AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing

Entertainment

Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts

Business Local

PP investigator grilled about his access to top secret report

24 February 2023 10:49 AM

Case of alleged parliament arsonist Mafe postponed to March

24 February 2023 10:31 AM

KZN Sopa: Dube-Ncube to deliver maiden address on Friday

24 February 2023 10:26 AM

