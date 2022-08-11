MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom.
Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter.
Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.
Adrian Gore, founder & group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited and Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American discussed their annual financial results — and some factors that made operating difficult.
Cynthia Stimple, former SAA’s treasurer and director at the Whistleblower House on Andre de Ruyter - the outgoing CEO of Eskom’s - claims on corruption at the power utility. And how whistle-blowers are not protected in South Africa.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how you should harvest your tax.
Experts, including Ismail Momoniat, acting director general at National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter, SARS' commissioner, analysed Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech.
Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja mapped out who you should blame when you discover your flight’s been cancelled due to non-payment.
Then GG Alcock, author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' and entrepreneur was our guest in our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about his career trajectory and the several businesses he was able to start.
Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol and Mpumi Zikalala, CEO at Kumba Iron Ore outline the challenges that affected their operations and bottom-line.
Gary Allemann, MD of Master Data Management on how the FNB app exposes home loan applicants’ dataset.
Nerina Visser, strategist and advisor at ETF SA explains how you can evaluate and select index tracking or rules-based investments as opposed to actively-managed investments.
Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo-American Platinum on how power cuts are affecting their operations. She also spoke about her decision to take a job at US-based Newmont Corporation as its Chief Operating Officer.
Lorna Scott, founder of Inverroche discusses how they are investing in upcoming entrepreneurs.
Mteto Nyati, founder of Wazo Investments and Eskom's board member, was our guest in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his money lessons and career trajectory.
George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on how SA’s political landscape might lead to a civil unrest.
On The Money Show Explainer, Mbali Nwoko, chief executive farmer at Green Terrace discusses why the Competition Commission is investigating the fresh produce market.
For Friday, Jo Wessels, the 7th best sommelier in the world talks about wine.
Adv. Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division at OUTA on their reasons why they are against the National State of Disaster over electricity.
Andrew Kirby, president and CEO at Toyota South Africa explains how the EU ban on the manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars effective from 2035, will affect the car marker.
Gugu Sidaki, personal finance expert and co-founder of Creed Wealth, discusses financial planning for childfree people.
Andre de Ruyter, outgoing Group CEO at Eskom talks candidly about his tenure at the national power utility.
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann looks at why South Africa keeps losing skilled people – and explains how the country can stop the brain drain.
Alex Thomson, co-founder at Naked Insurance was our shapeshifter. He spoke about the secret ingredient that is keeping the digital insurance start-up thriving.
Philip Saunders, director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One analyses US inflation data — and what it means for emerging markets such as South Africa.
Jeff Miller, CEO of Grovest and the Twelve B Green Energy on SA’s first tax-efficient green energy fund. He explains how it will give South Africans a tax break for investing in renewable energy.
Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains value trap in our investment school feature.
Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant, analyses Transnet’s decision to turn to private partners to help it expand and improve its operations.
Astrid Ludin, deputy commissioner at FSCA on their decision to strip PIC-backed exchange ZAR X from its licence.
Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trend reviewed “The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World Paperback” by James Burnham in our Business Book Feature.
Richard Quest, CNN's business anchor on his visit in SA and his thoughts around rolling blackouts that are threatening the country’s growth prospects.
On the Money Show explainer, John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank analysis the rand’s movements in 2023 so far.
For Friday File, Marco Cardoso chef and owner of De Eetkamer restaurant talks about small plates featuring global cuisines.