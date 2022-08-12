Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
The Money Show
Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

12 August 2022 7:15 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa gives a timeline on when they will start to collaborate with the NPA to aid them with skills it needs to prosecute cases. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses how mergers and acquisitions work in the telecommunications sector as Rain and MTN are courting Telkom. 



 Then for Friday File, interdisciplinary artist, Nandipha Mntambo talks about venturing into functional sculptures


MTN Group’s profits up 47%, but warns of price hikes in some markets

11 August 2022 8:40 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom. 



Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter. 



Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.

Personal Finance:

11 August 2022 8:31 PM

Gregg Sneddon | Certified Financial Planner at The Financial Coach 

Nedbank records strong interim financial results, with its dividend back above the 2019 pre-pandemic

10 August 2022 8:18 PM

Mike Brown, CEO at Nedbank Group on their improved half year results, and how they are working to grow their customer base.



Paresh Prema, health branch head at Alexforbes and Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed explains how the past year has changed the way medical aid schemes consider their price increases. It has now become a balancing act of inflation and affordability.





Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African start-up that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry is our shapeshifter for the week. He speaks on how their start-up is changing farming and contributing to food security in the country. 

The 2022 Women’s Day edition of The Money Show

9 August 2022 8:16 PM

Mary-Jane Morifi, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Tiger Brands discusses how and why the food producer spent R4.2-billion to support black women-owned enterprises, specifically farmers. 





Zanele Njapha, the Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator looks at the gender pay gap and why it continues to persist. 





For Investment School, Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers gives a pragmatic take on ESG investing. She also explains how individuals can take part in this kind of investing.

Court finds that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane undermined her office in her latest SARs report

8 August 2022 8:16 PM

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service. 



Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions. 



Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.

Capitec's online banking platforms plagued with outages for a second day

5 August 2022 7:13 PM

Francois Viviers of Capitec and Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains why the lender's online platform have not been working.

Friday File is on  Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters

This is why SA businesses that support corruption and state capture should be blacklisted

4 August 2022 8:14 PM

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General at National Treasury on how the South African government and private sector can hold Bain & Co responsible for its involvement in capturing SA Revenue Services—after the UK government suspended doing business with the firm for three years. Prof Tracy-Lynn Field, professor of Law at Wits looks at the missed opportunities to formalise the artisanal mining sector in the country. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, explains what you should do outside of your investment portfolio to improve your financial position.

Bain & Co has been banned from doing business with the UK govt for its role it played in capturing the SA revenue services

3 August 2022 8:16 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid fighter and Athol Williams, former senior partner at Bain & Company discuss the decision by the UK government to suspend doing business with Bain & Company for three years — and why the SA government is silent on the matter. Coen Jonker, co-founder & CEO at TymeBank on the digital bank acquiring leading fintech SME founder, Retail Capital, as it bolsters its business banking offering. Victor Barbosa, creative entrepreneur and co-founder of Naked Coffee shop is our shapeshifter for the week

Busa: The idea of a social compact is not enough to implement interventions to promote investment and economic growth.

2 August 2022 8:15 PM

Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA on why bilateral talks are needed between government and business in order to implement plans to change the country’s economic trajectory. Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE discusses the stock exchange’s interim financial results. Then on Investment School, Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money explains how to get passive income from shares; and why property is not a passive investment. 

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It's snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

