Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa gives a timeline on when they will start to collaborate with the NPA to aid them with skills it needs to prosecute cases.
On The Money Show Explainer, Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses how mergers and acquisitions work in the telecommunications sector as Rain and MTN are courting Telkom.
Then for Friday File, interdisciplinary artist, Nandipha Mntambo talks about venturing into functional sculptures
Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group comments on their solid financial results and on the news that Rain, a data-only mobile network wants to merge with Telkom.
Meanwhile, Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral analyses Rain’s proposition to join with Telkom, weeks after MTN revealed its interest in the latter.
Then, Gregg Sneddon, certified financial planner at The Financial Coach discusses tax planning when it comes to income retirement in our personal finance feature.
Gregg Sneddon | Certified Financial Planner at The Financial CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Brown, CEO at Nedbank Group on their improved half year results, and how they are working to grow their customer base.
Paresh Prema, health branch head at Alexforbes and Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed explains how the past year has changed the way medical aid schemes consider their price increases. It has now become a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African start-up that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry is our shapeshifter for the week. He speaks on how their start-up is changing farming and contributing to food security in the country.
Mary-Jane Morifi, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Tiger Brands discusses how and why the food producer spent R4.2-billion to support black women-owned enterprises, specifically farmers.
Zanele Njapha, the Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator looks at the gender pay gap and why it continues to persist.
For Investment School, Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers gives a pragmatic take on ESG investing. She also explains how individuals can take part in this kind of investing.
Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24 on the findings of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — that she violated the South Africa Revenue Service's official, Ivan Pillay, on her latest report on the revenue service.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse explains how the private sector sharing their technical expertise with the NPA will help increase prosecutions.
Then on Other People’s Money, actress Fiona Ramsay talks about her acclaimed career and her relationship with money.
Francois Viviers of Capitec and Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains why the lender's online platform have not been working.
Friday File is on Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters
Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General at National Treasury on how the South African government and private sector can hold Bain & Co responsible for its involvement in capturing SA Revenue Services—after the UK government suspended doing business with the firm for three years. Prof Tracy-Lynn Field, professor of Law at Wits looks at the missed opportunities to formalise the artisanal mining sector in the country. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, explains what you should do outside of your investment portfolio to improve your financial position.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid fighter and Athol Williams, former senior partner at Bain & Company discuss the decision by the UK government to suspend doing business with Bain & Company for three years — and why the SA government is silent on the matter. Coen Jonker, co-founder & CEO at TymeBank on the digital bank acquiring leading fintech SME founder, Retail Capital, as it bolsters its business banking offering. Victor Barbosa, creative entrepreneur and co-founder of Naked Coffee shop is our shapeshifter for the weekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA on why bilateral talks are needed between government and business in order to implement plans to change the country’s economic trajectory. Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE discusses the stock exchange’s interim financial results. Then on Investment School, Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money explains how to get passive income from shares; and why property is not a passive investment.LISTEN TO PODCAST