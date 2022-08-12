Business collaborating with the NPA will help build a capable state

Mike Brown, CEO at Nedbank Group on their improved half year results, and how they are working to grow their customer base.







Paresh Prema, health branch head at Alexforbes and Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed explains how the past year has changed the way medical aid schemes consider their price increases. It has now become a balancing act of inflation and affordability.











Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African start-up that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry is our shapeshifter for the week. He speaks on how their start-up is changing farming and contributing to food security in the country.

