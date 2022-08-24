Annual consumer inflation reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July from 7,4% in June.

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib on the country’s annual inflation reaching record highs.
Bidcorp's annual dividend jumped by 75%, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels. Bernard Berson, CEO at Bidcorp helped Bruce Whitfield further analyse their financial results.
In Business Unusual, Colin Cullis looked at three names in big tech, two to watch and one to watch out for.
As the National Assembly prepares to vote on the section 89 report on the Phala Phala farmgate on Tuesday, experts look at what it means politically for South Africa - and the implications on the economy.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios provides a list of tech devices you can get for your loved ones these holidays.
Then Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster, discussed her relationship with finances in Other People’s Money.
Mark Cutifani, former CEO at Anglo American looks at the future prospects of the global mining industry.
Then for Friday File, head chef at Sejour Freddie Dias explains the art of creating a perfect menu for a fine dining restaurant.
Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert, looks at the effects of the current round of load-shedding — and whether things can get any worser from here.
William Battersby, CEO at BOS Brands talks about their expansion in United Kingdom .
On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market.
Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why the former CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste’s penalty was revised.
Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja, did a deep dive into the banking sentiment index.
Then Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink spoke about the state of the airline industry as our guest in our shapeshifter feature.
Rodger Foster | Airlink CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at AlexForbes looks at the factors that helped South Africa’s economy to avoid a technical recession in the third quarter of 2022.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst looks at why Eskom is delaying in releasing its financial results.
In our Investment School, Chantal Marx head of equity research at FNB Wealth explains unbundling in order to create value for shareholders.
Tshidi Madia, associate political editor at EWN discusses the ANC NEC's decision that its members of parliament will vote against the adoption of the section 89 panel report.
In our Business book feature, Hylton Kallner Discovery Bank CEO on his holiday book reading list.
Then on Other People’s Money, Vuyani Jarana, former Vodacom Business Executive and SAA's CEO talks about his relationship with money.
Sam Mkokeli, Business Day and FM Magazine Columnist discussesthe ANC National Executive Committee day on marathon meetings following a damming report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct.
Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual financial results. Tiger Brands, the maker of Albany, Beacon and Oros brands upped its final dividend 29% as profit soared 60.7% to R2.9bn
Friday File - Chocolate by Tomes with Richard Tomes, Lead Chocolatier at Chocolate by Tomes
Experts look at whether the findings of the section 89 panel on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the dollars found in his Phala Phala farm will lead to his exit.
Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle discusses if South Africa has a leadership vacuum.
Then in personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how your investments grow — so that you don’t chase unrealistic growth projections and end up investing in a scam.
Sam Mkokeli, freelance journalist at the Financial Mail analyses president Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the panel appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly related to the Phala Phala saga, which seeks to find out if there is a case against him or not.
In Business Unusual, Colin Cullis looked at how What3words has made it hard for people who do not have a fixed address to not be found.
Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group is our shapeshifter. She spoke about how she managed to grow her IV drip therapy business.