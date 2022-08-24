Annual consumer inflation reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July from 7,4% in June.

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 13:10
On the couch: 365 climbs of Table Mountain - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rudy Dierman
Today at 13:40
Travel: Table Mountain routes book - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Vorster
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Activities for children during holiday period
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Donald Kau
Amanda McCarthy
MJ Schwartz
Patricia van der Ross
Today at 14:35
Muizenberg Beach partial closure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Walker
Today at 14:50
Music - Sunset Sweatshop
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Heyns
Today at 15:20
Water
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Lansdowne
Today at 15:50
Give the gift of literacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maurita Weissenberg
Today at 16:05
Phala Phala
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:05
Phala Phala
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Another 'Tsotsi' star (Presley Chweneyagae) implicated in lottery funds scandal The musical "Taking Back the Future", co-directed by Chweneyagae, is accused of misusing a R15 million lottery grant. 13 December 2022 9:29 AM
City of Cape Town wants to sell property in Woodstock for social housing The City of Cape Town is advertising for public comment the sale of a well-located site for social housing. 13 December 2022 5:25 AM
State of the mining industry in SA (by Mark Cutifani, CEO - Anglo American) "South Africa did extremely well through Covid, despite all the challenges," says Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani. 13 December 2022 5:24 AM
View all Local
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow. 12 December 2022 1:07 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods All the news you need to know. 12 December 2022 1:00 PM
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa' A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus. 12 December 2022 12:34 PM
View all Politics
Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023 The energy regulator plans to announce a "draft" decision on power utility Eskom’s revenue application over the next two years. 13 December 2022 7:46 AM
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money. 12 December 2022 6:57 PM
Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 12 December 2022 6:03 PM
View all Business
Looking for the best affordable gifts for kids by age? Here are some great ideas Age-related needs vary, and for some people, shopping for kids can be challenging, but we've got you covered. 13 December 2022 10:52 AM
[PHOTOS] 65 endangered sea turtle hatchlings released by Two Oceans Aquarium It was one of the largest turtle releases ever and took place off a boat 45 nautical miles out to sea from Hout Bay. 13 December 2022 9:38 AM
Update: City of Cape Town's planned water supply disruptions for the Week ahead What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions and how to prepare for them. 12 December 2022 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Annual consumer inflation reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July from 7,4% in June.

Annual consumer inflation reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July from 7,4% in June.

24 August 2022 6:15 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib on the country’s annual inflation reaching record highs. 





Bidcorp's annual dividend jumped by 75%, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels. Bernard Berson, CEO at Bidcorp helped Bruce Whitfield further analyse their financial results. 





In Business Unusual, Colin Cullis looked at three names in big tech, two to watch and one to watch out for.


More episodes from The Money Show

Whatever comes next within the ANC could be worse, but the status quo needs to change

12 December 2022 6:15 PM

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on the section 89 report on the Phala Phala farmgate on Tuesday, experts look at what it means politically for South Africa - and the implications on the economy. 



Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios provides a list of tech devices you can get for your loved ones these holidays. 



Then Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster, discussed her relationship with finances in Other People’s Money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taking a deep dive into the state of the mining industry

9 December 2022 5:40 PM

Mark Cutifani, former CEO at Anglo American looks at the future prospects of the global mining industry. 



Then for Friday File, head chef at Sejour Freddie Dias explains the art of creating a perfect menu for a fine dining restaurant. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards while energy minister and Eskom play blaming game

8 December 2022 6:15 PM

Lungile Mashele,  independent energy expert, looks at the effects of the current round of load-shedding — and whether things can get any worser from here. 



William Battersby, CEO at BOS Brands talks about their expansion in United Kingdom .



On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FSCA issues revised penalty of R20m from R161m to Markus Jooste, Steinhoff's former CEO on Insider Trading

7 December 2022 6:16 PM

Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why the former CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste’s penalty was revised. 



Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja, did a deep dive into the banking sentiment index.



Then Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink spoke about the state of the airline industry as our guest in our shapeshifter feature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink

7 December 2022 6:07 PM

Rodger Foster | Airlink CEO  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA economy surprises with strong growth in third quarter - GDP increases by 1.6% in Q3

6 December 2022 6:34 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at AlexForbes looks at the factors that helped South Africa’s economy to avoid a technical recession in the third quarter of 2022. 



Chris Yelland, energy analyst looks at why Eskom is delaying in releasing its financial results. 



In our Investment School, Chantal Marx head of equity research at FNB Wealth explains unbundling in order to create value for shareholders. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC accepts Ramaphosa’s request to be recused from Phala Phala deliberations

5 December 2022 6:51 PM

Tshidi Madia, associate political editor at EWN discusses the ANC NEC's decision that its members of parliament will vote against the adoption of the section 89 panel report. 



In our Business book feature, Hylton Kallner Discovery Bank CEO on his holiday book reading list. 



Then on Other People’s Money, Vuyani Jarana, former Vodacom Business Executive and SAA's CEO talks about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A day of soul searching for ANC National Executive Committee

2 December 2022 6:24 PM

Sam Mkokeli, Business Day and FM Magazine Columnist discussesthe ANC National Executive Committee day on marathon meetings following a damming report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct.

Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual financial results.  Tiger Brands, the maker of Albany, Beacon and Oros brands upped its final dividend 29% as profit soared 60.7% to R2.9bn

Friday File - Chocolate by Tomes with Richard Tomes, Lead Chocolatier at Chocolate by Tomes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is President Cyril Ramaphosa 'very likely' to resign?

1 December 2022 7:06 PM

Experts look at whether the findings of the section 89 panel on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the dollars found in his Phala Phala farm will lead to his exit. 



Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle discusses if South Africa has a leadership vacuum. 



Then in personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how your investments grow — so that you don’t chase unrealistic growth projections and end up investing in a scam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa denies any wrongdoing regarding the stolen dollars at his farm

30 November 2022 6:22 PM

Sam Mkokeli, freelance journalist at the Financial Mail analyses president Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the panel appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly related to the Phala Phala saga, which seeks to find out if there is a case against him or not. 



In Business Unusual, Colin Cullis looked at how What3words has made it hard for people who do not have a fixed address to not be found. 



Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group is our shapeshifter. She spoke about how she managed to grow her IV drip therapy business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour

Local

Paarl floods: 'Earth must be really angry' - Dr. Kevin Winter (UCT)

Local

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

As heavy rain continues, Joburg EMS concerned over Jukskei River levels

13 December 2022 11:31 AM

DA not at full strength for Parly debate & vote on Section 89 panel report

13 December 2022 11:26 AM

ATM submits third request for secret ballot on Section 89 report

13 December 2022 11:16 AM

