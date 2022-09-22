The SARB increases interest rates as it tries to cool down heated inflation

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 7 May 2023 11:33 AM
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of... 7 May 2023 10:30 AM
Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into... 7 May 2023 9:44 AM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy The longest in-depth study focused on the physical and mental well-being of adults. 7 May 2023 12:20 PM
A game-changer? Scientific breakthrough made in the future of fertility If a recent experiment is anything to go by, there could be a possibility of conceiving a baby without a woman’s eggs. 7 May 2023 8:10 AM
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label "Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artis... 6 May 2023 3:41 PM
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
The SARB increases interest rates as it tries to cool down heated inflation

The SARB increases interest rates as it tries to cool down heated inflation

22 September 2022 6:15 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at CitiBank looks at the central bank’s move to rein on inflation and the consequences it has on ordinary citizens.  



Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on Blue Label — Cell C’s largest shareholder— finalising the recapitalisation with the mobile network.



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether you should restructure your portfolio when you retire


More episodes from The Money Show

Sars seizes R10 million worth of bitcoin mining equipment, illegally attached to the power grid

5 May 2023 7:49 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at South African Revenue Service on it nabbing crypto miners who were using Eskom’s grid illegally. 

On The Money Show Explainer, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at World Gold Council discussed why global gold demand fell in the first quarter of 2023.

Then John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the South African Rand slipping against the dollar after stronger than expected US jobs data.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay snips annual dividend over power cuts woes and investment plan

4 May 2023 9:00 PM

Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay CEO discusses their financial results; as well as the increasingly tough trading environment in South Africa caused by rolling blackouts. 



Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa defends the R18 million support they gave to Eskom to conduct a private investigation into crime and corruption at the national power utility. 



For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained whether it is better to buy a home or rent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at SARB's new banknotes and coins, as well as economic reforms needed urgently for SA

3 May 2023 8:18 PM

Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor at SARB on their new banknotes and their fight to stabilise inflation.



Tim Harris, former Wesgro CEO on joining SA tourism interim board. 


Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism group, was our guest on shapeshifter. She spoke about her career trajectory and the activism they do.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heineken delisted the maker of Klipdrift, Amarula and Savannah from the JSE.

2 May 2023 8:17 PM

Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of Heineken on what their plan is after they delisted Distell Group Limited.



Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group on why she thinks SA is already a failed state. 



Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo, was our investment school headteacher. He explained how markets have changed in the recent times, and how you can reposition your portfolio in order to avoid some losses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Little to celebrate this Workers' Day

1 May 2023 8:15 PM

Terry Bell, labour analyst and Dr Neva Makgetla, senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies looked at the labour problems South Africa is facing. 



Damon Buss, equity analyst at M&G investment on how load-shedding is affecting retailers.


Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A chorus of SA at risk of becoming ‘failed state’ gathers strength

25 April 2023 8:34 PM

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand on whether SA is becoming a failed state or not. 



Sandile Swana, political analyst on the government’s intentions to ditch the ICC. He discusses if it's a good idea. 



Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss talks about investment opportunities around AI.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA may avoid a technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the trade sector

24 April 2023 8:14 PM

Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank analyses the data set that seems to suggest that SA will avert a technical recession. 



JP Landman, political & trend Analyst looks at SA’s electricity distribution and extrapolates how the future would be. 



Glynnis Breytenbach, former prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority and a Member of Parliament for the DA discussed her career and relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom does not want you to “void” load shedding

21 April 2023 7:49 PM

Chris Bosch, CEO at Rural Maintenance on their failed court case to offer energy to residents and business owners in the Free State town of Frankfort during load-shedding.  



On The Money Show Explainer, Ruse Moleshe, energy expert on why Eskom wants load shedding “sharing”.



For Friday,  Man + Wife discussed their regenerative designs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Markus Jooste’s no-show trial matters more now. Personal Finance - How to build generational wealth.

20 April 2023 8:21 PM

Rob Rose,  Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist shares his four reasons why Steinhoff’s former CEO no-show to his trial matters


Clicks interim results - Healthcare retailer forges ahead with R1bn capex plan with Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO at Clicks Group


Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the meaning of President Ramaphosa being snubbed at the G7 summit


Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital on Personal Finance - How to build generational wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation for food, non-alcoholic drinks largest annual increase in 14 years. Shapeshifter - James Mastertons, master roaster at Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists

19 April 2023 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management  and Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at  RMB discuss how  South African inflation rose for the second month in a row in March to 7.1% year-on-year, driven by a steep increase in food price surprising the market.
Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence discuss analyse the urgent cabinet meeting by president Cyril Ramaphosa for a new  plan for old coal power stations by government
Shapeshifter -  James  Mastertons,  master roaster at Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists in Gqeberha
Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday on Business Unusual on  Embracing Neurodiversity in the workplace

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

Local

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

Local World Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: “We lost a selfless soul” - Katlego Bereng laid to rest

7 May 2023 11:30 PM

Katlego Bereng laid to rest as his family still yearns for answers

7 May 2023 9:48 PM

Governing bodies calls for ban of Prime hydration drink at all schools

7 May 2023 9:02 PM

