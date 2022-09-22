The SARB increases interest rates as it tries to cool down heated inflation

Gina Schoeman, economist at CitiBank looks at the central bank’s move to rein on inflation and the consequences it has on ordinary citizens.
Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on Blue Label — Cell C’s largest shareholder— finalising the recapitalisation with the mobile network.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether you should restructure your portfolio when you retire
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at South African Revenue Service on it nabbing crypto miners who were using Eskom’s grid illegally.
On The Money Show Explainer, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at World Gold Council discussed why global gold demand fell in the first quarter of 2023.
Then John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the South African Rand slipping against the dollar after stronger than expected US jobs data.
Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay CEO discusses their financial results; as well as the increasingly tough trading environment in South Africa caused by rolling blackouts.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa defends the R18 million support they gave to Eskom to conduct a private investigation into crime and corruption at the national power utility.
For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained whether it is better to buy a home or rent.
Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor at SARB on their new banknotes and their fight to stabilise inflation.
Tim Harris, former Wesgro CEO on joining SA tourism interim board.
Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism group, was our guest on shapeshifter. She spoke about her career trajectory and the activism they do.
Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of Heineken on what their plan is after they delisted Distell Group Limited.
Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group on why she thinks SA is already a failed state.
Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo, was our investment school headteacher. He explained how markets have changed in the recent times, and how you can reposition your portfolio in order to avoid some losses.
Terry Bell, labour analyst and Dr Neva Makgetla, senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies looked at the labour problems South Africa is facing.
Damon Buss, equity analyst at M&G investment on how load-shedding is affecting retailers.
Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on his relationship with money.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand on whether SA is becoming a failed state or not.
Sandile Swana, political analyst on the government’s intentions to ditch the ICC. He discusses if it's a good idea.
Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss talks about investment opportunities around AI.
Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank analyses the data set that seems to suggest that SA will avert a technical recession.
JP Landman, political & trend Analyst looks at SA’s electricity distribution and extrapolates how the future would be.
Glynnis Breytenbach, former prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority and a Member of Parliament for the DA discussed her career and relationship with money.
Chris Bosch, CEO at Rural Maintenance on their failed court case to offer energy to residents and business owners in the Free State town of Frankfort during load-shedding.
On The Money Show Explainer, Ruse Moleshe, energy expert on why Eskom wants load shedding “sharing”.
For Friday, Man + Wife discussed their regenerative designs.
Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist shares his four reasons why Steinhoff’s former CEO no-show to his trial matters
Clicks interim results - Healthcare retailer forges ahead with R1bn capex plan with Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO at Clicks Group
Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the meaning of President Ramaphosa being snubbed at the G7 summit
Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital on Personal Finance - How to build generational wealth.
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management and Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB discuss how South African inflation rose for the second month in a row in March to 7.1% year-on-year, driven by a steep increase in food price surprising the market.
Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence discuss analyse the urgent cabinet meeting by president Cyril Ramaphosa for a new plan for old coal power stations by government
Shapeshifter - James Mastertons, master roaster at Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists in Gqeberha
Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday on Business Unusual on Embracing Neurodiversity in the workplace