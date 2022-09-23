Sovereign Africa Ratings issues its first credit rating report on South Africa

Dr Sifiso Falala, founder of Sovereign Africa Ratings on why they created their own rating agency and the methodologies they used to put South Africa on investment grade.
In the Money Show explainer, we looked at whether an employer can force its employees to register to vote as a requirement for a job.
Crystal Birch milliner & stylist talks about the inspiration behind her avant-garde hats in our Friday File feature.
Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team makes the case for private entities to fund infrastructure development in South Africa.
Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money on Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW winning a court battle over fee refunds to car owners in South Africa.
Eugen Khoza, comedian, actor and television personality was our guest on Other People’s Money. He spoke about taking a hiatus from the public eye in order to deal with his mental health and as well as his relationship with money.
Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist at Agricutural Business Chamber discusses whether SA is creating a new food security crisis.
The Money Show Explainer: Why Checkers ran two ADs in London & Sydney without having stores there
Karlien De Wet - co-founder and owner of Afrikanis Rum featured on the Friday File. The luxury of premium rum
Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank on whether it was a good decision to increase interest rates by only 25 basis points. Meanwhile, Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions, opposed high interests.
Jan Vermeulen, editor at My broadband on tech lay-offs reaching SA’s shores as Naspers & Prosus join a list of techology companies that are reducing their workforce.
Palesa Dube, financial planner and co-founder at Wealth Creed explains how you can set up your family for financial success even when you’re no longer around.
