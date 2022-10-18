SARB goes after Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s assets

Pauli Van Wyk, journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick on former Steinhoff’s CEO Markus Jooste’s assets being seized.
Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay's CEO on their Ekuseni strategy yielding results — as their online store records bumper sales.
In Investment School, Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss discusses how you can be confident in picking a share
Rian Du Plessis, Trustee of Jooste family trust Silveroak & former CEO at Phumelela on his relationship with Markus Jooste, which led to him managing some of his fortunes.
Dobek Pater, telecoms analyst at Africa Analysis on why Telkom left with a bloody nose after MTN withdrew its takeover bid.
For shapeshifter, wellness entrepreneur Lisa Raleigh talks about fitness — and how she managed to create brands that aided her to motivate other people to keep active and fit.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse analysis President Ramaphosa’s u-turn on curbing overspending on overpaid ministers and their perks.
Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO of Deloitte Africa discusses the state of the consultancy sector and Deloitte's transparency report.
Other People’s Money guest, Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert talk s about his relationship with money and investing.
Business Book - Mastering the Lightning Network: A Second Layer Blockchain Protocol for Instant Bitcoin Payments by Andreas Antonopoulos
John Stopford, Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne Prof Adrian Saville Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and Leon Ayo, President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa discuss the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as the finance minister for the UK after a six week stint. Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion: Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage"LISTEN TO PODCAST
Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB looks at whether the rand is on a brink of collapse as global politics and inflation weighs down on it.
Stephen York, managing partner at Bain South Africa on how they are cleaning their image in South Africa — and why they are against their 10-year ban by the National Treasury.
Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you can protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on their concerns over South Africa being grey-listed.
Wendy Knowler, our consumer ninja brings into the spotlight building insurance, and what you should know about it.
Then Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO at Cell C is The Money Show's shapeshifter — he spoke about the future of Cell C and his career trajectory.
Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys analysis the reason why company liquidations increased by 45% as many too slow to benefit from business rescue.
Ahmed Banderker, CEO at AfroCentric Group the acquisition of his company by Sanlam.
Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group and Derek Thomas, CEO at Letsema Consulting discuss the importance of preventing corruption in the consultancy sector.
Investment School - The ABCs of investing bond markets
Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa on how the strike at Transnet will badly impact the overall economy.
William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa explains why some of the government's suggested responses to avoid being grey-listed are problematic to NPOs.
Stoan Seate, musician and TV presenter discusses his career and relationship with finances in Other People’s Money
Mark Buchanan, American outreach physicist and author explains the worlds goals for economic growth and how it impacts the planet.
Brendan Seery, editor at Orchids and Onions looks at FNB’s rebrand in the Money Show explainer.
For Friday File, Johann Biermann, founder of The Wines I like Club talks about his love for wines and the stories behind each bottle of vino.
Roger Baxter, CEO at Minerals Council of South Africa explains how Transnet's declining infrastructure in rail and ports is costing the mining sector billions.
David Lewis, co-founder of Corruption Watch on why he believes that the government should consider having its own HR department, dedicated to appointing senior public servants, in order to avoid future State Capture.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you.