Trustees of Markus Jooste family trust speak out of the seizure of assets by SARB

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
Today at 15:20
Drones and war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
The Sasol/Arcelor Mittal plan for carbon capture green technology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Wikus van Niekerk
Today at 16:20
Murder of Joburg Sex Workers Show Why SA Must Urgently Decriminalise the Trade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:33
United Rugby Championship: Stormers coach John Dobson explains that there is no need to panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 17:05
Top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Carol Ann Benn
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for nominations to honour exceptional citizens Mayor of the City of Cape Town is calling on citizens for nominations for individuals to be acknowledged with Civic Honours in 202... 20 October 2022 9:27 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
Nothing wrong with aggressive transformation: EE expert Lester Kiewit speaks to Marleen Potgieter - director at Equity Works about employment equity targets for companies. 20 October 2022 8:54 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the Transnet strike. 20 October 2022 6:19 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
View all Business
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour. 20 October 2022 9:01 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Trustees of Markus Jooste family trust speak out of the seizure of assets by SARB

Trustees of Markus Jooste family trust speak out of the seizure of assets by SARB

19 October 2022 6:18 PM

Rian Du Plessis, Trustee of Jooste family trust Silveroak & former CEO at Phumelela on his relationship with Markus Jooste, which led to him managing some of his fortunes.  



Dobek Pater, telecoms analyst at Africa Analysis on why Telkom left with a bloody nose after MTN withdrew its takeover bid.



For shapeshifter, wellness entrepreneur Lisa Raleigh talks about fitness — and how she managed to create brands that aided her to motivate other people to keep active and fit. 


More episodes from The Money Show

SARB goes after Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s assets

18 October 2022 6:17 PM

Pauli Van Wyk, journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick on former Steinhoff’s CEO Markus Jooste’s assets being seized. 





Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay's CEO on their Ekuseni strategy yielding results — as their online store records bumper sales.





In Investment School, Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss discusses how you can be confident in picking a share

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Millionaire ministers get even more perks. State of the consultancy sector and Deloitte's transparency report

17 October 2022 6:18 PM

Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse analysis President Ramaphosa’s u-turn on curbing overspending on overpaid ministers and their perks.  
Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO of Deloitte Africa discusses the state of the consultancy sector and Deloitte's transparency report.
Other People’s Money guest, Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert talk s about his relationship with money and investing.  
Business Book - Mastering the Lightning Network: A Second Layer Blockchain Protocol for Instant Bitcoin Payments by Andreas Antonopoulos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwasi Kwarteng gets booted from being UK’s finance minister.

14 October 2022 5:34 PM

John Stopford, Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne Prof Adrian Saville Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and Leon Ayo, President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa discuss the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as the finance minister for the UK after a six week stint. Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion: Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The British pound jumps on reports that the UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.

13 October 2022 6:15 PM

Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB looks at whether the rand is on a brink of collapse as global politics and inflation weighs down on it. 



 Stephen York, managing partner at Bain South Africa on how they are cleaning their image in South Africa — and why they are against their 10-year ban by the National Treasury. 



Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you can protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA faces 85% chance of grey-listing. What does this mean for SA's businesses sector?

12 October 2022 6:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on their concerns over South Africa being grey-listed. 



Wendy Knowler, our consumer ninja brings into the spotlight building insurance, and what you should know about it. 



Then Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO at Cell C is The Money Show's shapeshifter — he spoke about the future of Cell C and his career trajectory.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Company liquidations soar 45% in SA. Preventing corruption in the consultancy sector.

11 October 2022 6:14 PM

Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys analysis the reason why company liquidations increased by 45% as many too slow to benefit from business rescue.


Ahmed Banderker, CEO at AfroCentric Group the acquisition of his company by Sanlam.


Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group and Derek Thomas, CEO at Letsema Consulting discuss the importance of preventing corruption in the consultancy sector.


Investment School - The ABCs of investing bond markets

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The economy cannot afford a strike at Transnet, says the Steel and Engineering Federation

10 October 2022 6:14 PM

Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa on how the strike at Transnet will badly impact the overall economy.



William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa explains why some of the government's suggested responses to avoid being grey-listed are problematic to NPOs.



Stoan Seate, musician and TV presenter discusses his career and relationship with finances in Other People’s Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

7 October 2022 5:12 PM

Mark Buchanan, American outreach physicist and author explains the worlds goals for economic growth and how it impacts the planet. 



Brendan Seery, editor at Orchids and Onions looks at FNB’s rebrand in the Money Show explainer. 



For Friday File, Johann Biermann, founder of The Wines I like Club talks about his love for wines and the stories behind each bottle of vino.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet declines that its deteriorating infrastructure costs SA miners R50bn in potential income this year

6 October 2022 6:20 PM

Roger Baxter, CEO at Minerals Council of South Africa explains how Transnet's declining infrastructure in rail and ports is costing the mining sector billions. 





David Lewis, co-founder of Corruption Watch on why he believes that the government should consider having its own HR department, dedicated to appointing senior public servants, in order to avoid future State Capture.





Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike

Business

EWN Highlights

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

Tigray peace talks in South Africa on 24 October: Ethiopia govt

20 October 2022 10:41 AM

DBE looking at measures to deal with power & water cuts during matric exams

20 October 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA