South Africa’s economic & political outlook for 2023. Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed. 26 January 2023 11:12 AM
Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence. 26 January 2023 11:06 AM
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead' And you have the opportunity to take a tour! 26 January 2023 9:58 AM
View all Local
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
View all Politics
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process. 26 January 2023 10:19 AM
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
View all Business
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl". 26 January 2023 7:55 AM
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season. 26 January 2023 6:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late. 26 January 2023 8:12 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
South Africa’s economic & political outlook for 2023. Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year

South Africa’s economic & political outlook for 2023. Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year

10 January 2023 6:15 PM

Peter Armitage,  CEO at Anchor Capital and Peter Attard Montalto,  Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analysis political, financial markets and economic outlook for 2023


Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Independent political analyst and Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand discuss what's in store for the SA's political economy for 2023
 Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year  with Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist, Genera Capital 


More episodes from The Money Show

TymeBank and TFG tag team

25 January 2023 6:26 PM

Coenraad Jonker, co-founder and CEO of TymeBank talks about their decision to cooperate in business with TFG. 



Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains what ChatGPT is and whether you should be worried that it will take your job. 



Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket on how they are keeping their restaurant chain in good shape — as well as their global expansion plans. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's foreign policy: Are we friends with Russia and foes with the US?

24 January 2023 6:16 PM

Malte Brosig, professor of International Relations at Wits and Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist delineate South Africa’s foreign policy when it comes to Russia.



Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters on how load-shedding is adding to franchises and small business' operational costs and further killing business sentiments.   


David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin was our investment school headteacher, he explained how you can manage investment risks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caution about Eskom's 'new' plan

23 January 2023 6:29 PM

Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert analyses Eskom's recent “efforts” to end load-shedding. 



Gail Schimmel, CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa on the new rules they have enacted when it comes to advertising crypto products in the country. 



Dan Mace, filmmaker and Youtuber talks about his career and his relationship with his finances; as well as the money lessons he learned as an adult. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mineral Council: Eskom's problems are not about the availability of coal

20 January 2023 5:46 PM

Allan Seccombe, head of communications at The Mineral Council of SA on how the call on social media to stop coal exports through Richards Bay Coal terminal could be detrimental to the country's economy. 



In The Money Show Explainer, Mbekezeli Benjamin, researcher at Judges Matter looked at the feasibility of taking the government to court over load-shedding as more organisations and businesses are becoming more disgruntled with power cuts. 





In our Friday File, Debbie Hathway, independent watches and jewellery writer look at the efforts that the luxurious watch market is taking towards sustainability. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA incorporated charm offensive working at WEF 2023?

19 January 2023 6:19 PM

Richard Wainwright, CEO at Investec Bank sums up South Africa’s performance at the World Economic Forum.



Prof Mias de Klerk, director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School looks at what constitutes as good leadership.



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?

18 January 2023 6:16 PM

Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank looks at what moved the CPI basket - and whether SA's inflation is well on its way to decline.



Izaak Breitenbach, general manager SA Poultry Association on how chicken shortages at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding.



Kevin Lennett,  MD at The Crazy Store was our shapeshifter. He spoke about the secret ingredients behind running the toy company for over 20 years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years. And, Investment School - Avoiding and Dodging Investment Scams

17 January 2023 6:39 PM

Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety-One discusses whether China’s economy is a lull.  


Blackouts, further tariff hikes point to ‘inevitable’ financial distress for SA businesses this year - Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses the effect of loadshedding. 


Dr Chris van Straten, Global health advisor for clinical governance at International SOS discusses whether African businesses are factoring climate change into their health and security plans


Investment School - Avoiding and Dodging Investment Scams with Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom - why it could get worse. Other People’s Money - Richard Calland, Political Analyst and Associate Professor at UCT

16 January 2023 6:36 PM

Shamil Ismail, Analyst at Prima Research discuss a wrath of  issues facing Eskom and the effect of losing skilled staff members


Melvyn Lubega,  co-founder and director at GO1 discusses what it takes to build SA's next billion-dollar tech business – a unicorn


Business Book  review with Richard Poplak , Senior Correspondant at Daily Maverick - The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCC, by Jonathan Beaty & S C Gwynne


Other People’s Money - Richard Calland, Political Analyst and Associate Professor at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa leads SA Inc. heads to WEF 2023. What is SA's goals and expectations?

13 January 2023 6:22 PM

Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank and Colin Coleman, Former Goldman Sachs Partner, currently Distinguished Fellow, Insead, Co Chariman YES and member preview SA Inc. goals for 2023.


The Money Show Explainer with Nhlanhla Nene, Former Minister of Finance: What is a central bank's mandate and should it be fluid  


Friday File - Luxurious Cigars To Sample For The New Year

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans will pay 18.65% more for electricity this year

12 January 2023 6:14 PM

Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy and Peter Attard Montalto Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discuss the implications of 18.65% electricity price increase on the economy and consumers.


Professor Bonang Mohale - President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA)|on SA Inc. at the Wordl Economic Forum 2023


Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann discusses the pressure business executive go under when lobby wants them fired a whim




Warren Ingram, personal finance expert at Galileo Capital discusses what should be on our money “to do” list for 2023

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

Local Business

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Yellen praises South Africa for commitment to Just Energy Plan

26 January 2023 1:30 PM

Godongwana: US commitment to help combat poaching a positive development for SA

26 January 2023 11:48 AM

Not implementing Eskom tariff hike could be disastrous, caution experts

26 January 2023 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA