South Africa’s economic & political outlook for 2023. Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year

Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital and Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analysis political, financial markets and economic outlook for 2023
Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Independent political analyst and Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand discuss what's in store for the SA's political economy for 2023
Investment School - Rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year with Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist, Genera Capital
Coenraad Jonker, co-founder and CEO of TymeBank talks about their decision to cooperate in business with TFG.
Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explains what ChatGPT is and whether you should be worried that it will take your job.
Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket on how they are keeping their restaurant chain in good shape — as well as their global expansion plans.
Malte Brosig, professor of International Relations at Wits and Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist delineate South Africa’s foreign policy when it comes to Russia.
Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters on how load-shedding is adding to franchises and small business' operational costs and further killing business sentiments.
David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin was our investment school headteacher, he explained how you can manage investment risks.
Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert analyses Eskom's recent “efforts” to end load-shedding.
Gail Schimmel, CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa on the new rules they have enacted when it comes to advertising crypto products in the country.
Dan Mace, filmmaker and Youtuber talks about his career and his relationship with his finances; as well as the money lessons he learned as an adult.
Allan Seccombe, head of communications at The Mineral Council of SA on how the call on social media to stop coal exports through Richards Bay Coal terminal could be detrimental to the country's economy.
In The Money Show Explainer, Mbekezeli Benjamin, researcher at Judges Matter looked at the feasibility of taking the government to court over load-shedding as more organisations and businesses are becoming more disgruntled with power cuts.
In our Friday File, Debbie Hathway, independent watches and jewellery writer look at the efforts that the luxurious watch market is taking towards sustainability.
Richard Wainwright, CEO at Investec Bank sums up South Africa’s performance at the World Economic Forum.
Prof Mias de Klerk, director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School looks at what constitutes as good leadership.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank looks at what moved the CPI basket - and whether SA's inflation is well on its way to decline.
Izaak Breitenbach, general manager SA Poultry Association on how chicken shortages at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding.
Kevin Lennett, MD at The Crazy Store was our shapeshifter. He spoke about the secret ingredients behind running the toy company for over 20 years.
Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety-One discusses whether China’s economy is a lull.
Blackouts, further tariff hikes point to ‘inevitable’ financial distress for SA businesses this year - Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys discusses the effect of loadshedding.
Dr Chris van Straten, Global health advisor for clinical governance at International SOS discusses whether African businesses are factoring climate change into their health and security plans
Investment School - Avoiding and Dodging Investment Scams with Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Shamil Ismail, Analyst at Prima Research discuss a wrath of issues facing Eskom and the effect of losing skilled staff members
Melvyn Lubega, co-founder and director at GO1 discusses what it takes to build SA's next billion-dollar tech business – a unicorn
Business Book review with Richard Poplak , Senior Correspondant at Daily Maverick - The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCC, by Jonathan Beaty & S C Gwynne
Other People’s Money - Richard Calland, Political Analyst and Associate Professor at UCT
Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank and Colin Coleman, Former Goldman Sachs Partner, currently Distinguished Fellow, Insead, Co Chariman YES and member preview SA Inc. goals for 2023.
The Money Show Explainer with Nhlanhla Nene, Former Minister of Finance: What is a central bank's mandate and should it be fluid
Friday File - Luxurious Cigars To Sample For The New Year
Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy and Peter Attard Montalto Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discuss the implications of 18.65% electricity price increase on the economy and consumers.
Professor Bonang Mohale - President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA)|on SA Inc. at the Wordl Economic Forum 2023
Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann discusses the pressure business executive go under when lobby wants them fired a whim
Warren Ingram, personal finance expert at Galileo Capital discusses what should be on our money “to do” list for 2023