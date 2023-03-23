Consumer Confidence dips to a record low as power cuts and the cost-of-living increase

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB Chief Economist looked at the factors that plunged SA’s Consumer Confidence Index in Q1 of 2023.







Anton Ressel, strategic head for SME Support at Fetola discussed what it takes to be an entrepreneur. And why the “struggling entrepreneur” rhetoric is flawed.







Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explained how the wealthy people in the world invest - and how they manage their money.