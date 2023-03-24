Has the global banking crisis passed or there’s more to come?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adoptin... 5 April 2023 12:43 PM
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis. 5 April 2023 11:48 AM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March. 5 April 2023 12:38 PM
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024. 5 April 2023 11:45 AM
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint. 5 April 2023 10:58 AM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
Has the global banking crisis passed or there’s more to come?

Has the global banking crisis passed or there’s more to come?

24 March 2023 8:03 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital looks at whether the global banking crisis is over. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Prof John Stremlau honorary professor of International Relations at Wits University discusses whether South Africa should heed the ICC’s call and arrest Russia’s president Vladimir Putin if he comes to the country. 



For Friday File, Mervyn Gers, founder of Mervyn Gers Ceramics on how he managed to get his ceramics in South Africa's top restaurants. 


Sun-farm in the Free State is causing chaos for Eskom

4 April 2023 8:18 PM

Chris Bosch, CEO at Rural Maintenance on their fight with Eskom over solar energy. 



Motlasi Komote, legal research at Corruption Watch on their 2022 report on corruption in South Africa — and the weak public sentiment on the ability of leaders to reverse the rot of corruption in the country. 



For investment school, Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss, discussed how you can build a top securities broking firm in SA. 

SARS collects more than R2 trillion in revenue for the financial year ending in March

3 April 2023 8:33 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at SARS on the revenue service exceeding the R2 trillion gross tax revenue mark— and the systems they’ve put in place to be better equipped to collect revenue.


Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor of SARB on the central bank establishing the Corporation for Deposit Insurance, which will help protect bank depositors. 


Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group was our guest on Other People’s Money — he spoke about his relationship with money. 

Eskom’s interim profits dip by 64% for 2022

31 March 2023 7:49 PM

Martin Buys, acting chief financial officer at Eskom on his appointment — as well as the dismal interim results the power utility recorded in 2022.





In The Money Show Explainer, Roy Havemann, CEO at Intellidex discusses the case of collusion and manipulation of the rand-dollar exchange rate between banks and the Competition Tribunal. 





For Friday File, Daniel Nel sixth generation distiller at Boplaas on their first single malt whiskey. 

SARB hikes the repo rate by 50 basis points to 7.75%.

30 March 2023 8:12 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at CitiBank analyses the SARB’s MPC decision to increase rates by 50 basis points.



Roland Peens, director and business development manager Wine Cellar on why champagne is outperforming Gold & S&P 500 as an asset class.



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether you should spend when you are young and save when you get older.

SARB’s MPC Committee likely to increase rates. AGAIN

29 March 2023 8:21 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Ecomometrix and Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB looks at how the increasing interest rates have affected South Africans. 



Craig Polkinghorne, head of commercial clients at Standard Bank on how the bank is taking a step to tackle SA’s unemployment crisis. 



Also, Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers was our shapepshifter. Christelle is an insurance entrepreneur who has built sustainable specialist insurance businesses. 

Competition watchdog slams 'opportunistic' price hikes on food basics

28 March 2023 8:34 PM

Kagiso Zwane, economist at the Competition Commission on their preliminary findings on the increase of the price of food in SA. 



Jan Vermeulin, editor at Mybroadband looks at whether Elon Musk is making Twitter a super App, or he is killing it. 



Jimmy Moyaha, independent analyst, discussed alternative investments, everything from carbon credits to investing in livestock. And the pros and cons. 

New public sector wage offer of 7.5% will further ballon Gov’s budget

27 March 2023 8:40 PM

Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga head of markets research at RMB looked at how the new revised wage offer for public workers will affect government’s pockets. 



Shaun Tomson, former world surfing champion talks about how he is relaunching his surfing brand, Instinct.



Then Kumi Naidooo, human rights and environmental activist turned author, discusses his relationship with money. 

Consumer Confidence dips to a record low as power cuts and the cost-of-living increase

23 March 2023 8:34 PM

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB Chief Economist looked at the factors that plunged SA’s Consumer Confidence Index in Q1 of 2023. 



Anton Ressel, strategic head for SME Support at Fetola discussed what it takes to be an entrepreneur. And why the “struggling entrepreneur” rhetoric is flawed. 



Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explained how the wealthy people in the world invest - and how they manage their money. 

Inflation rears its ugly head as annual CPI edges to 7% in February from 6.9%

22 March 2023 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the factors that increased SA’s inflation. 



Guy Leitch, editor at SA Flyer Magazine on British oil and gas giant BP vacating SA airports. 



Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Zeda Group was our shapeshifter for the week. She spoke about why she left the public sector to go work for private business. She also discussed the future of the rental car business in South Africa.  

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)

World

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

GP transport dept defends MEC Diale-Tlabela's position on coalition governments

5 April 2023 2:38 PM

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Sihle Zikalala

5 April 2023 2:27 PM

CSIR: Cybercrime costs the economy an estimated R2.2bn per annum

5 April 2023 1:57 PM

