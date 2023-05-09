The lack of crisis planning around load-shedding a concern

Streaming issues? Report here
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity. 12 May 2023 2:12 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
The Money Show
The lack of crisis planning around load-shedding a concern

The lack of crisis planning around load-shedding a concern

9 May 2023 8:18 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on SA’s lack of planning around the mitigation of load-shedding. 



Lesetja Kganyago, governor at SA Reserve Bank on the confusion around the Xitsonga spelling of The Reserve Bank on the new R100 banknote. 



Then investment School Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained the danger of only holding “low risk” investments in the context of high inflation and a weak ZAR.


The US has accused SA of aiding Russia with weapons

11 May 2023 8:11 PM

Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the implications of the US accusing South Africa of providing ammunition to Russia.  



Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the real cost of the ZAR weakening to R19 against the dollar.

Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained what you need to consider first when financing a vehicle.

ZAR makes a freefall amid concerns around load-shedding

10 May 2023 8:11 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB looks at how load-shedding is affecting the country’s currency. 

David Hurwitz, CEO at Transaction Capital on the company plunging 35% after a R1.9 billion loss.

Then, Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Moti Group was our shapeshifter.  He spoke about working at the National Treasury to now moving to the private sector.

Sasria rules out unrest claims if the power grid collapses. Is my insurance worth the paper it is written on?

8 May 2023 8:44 PM

Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO at Sasria on the state-owned insurer withdrawing its initial announcement that it will not cover policyholders should there be a total collapse of the national electricity grid. 

Andrew König,  CEO at Redefine on diesel costs shaving 1.5% off its earnings. 

Then for Other People’s Money, UDM leader talks about politics and his relationship with money. 

Sars seizes R10 million worth of bitcoin mining equipment, illegally attached to the power grid

5 May 2023 7:49 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at South African Revenue Service on it nabbing crypto miners who were using Eskom’s grid illegally. 

On The Money Show Explainer, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at World Gold Council discussed why global gold demand fell in the first quarter of 2023.

Then John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the South African Rand slipping against the dollar after stronger than expected US jobs data.

Pick n Pay snips annual dividend over power cuts woes and investment plan

4 May 2023 9:00 PM

Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay CEO discusses their financial results; as well as the increasingly tough trading environment in South Africa caused by rolling blackouts. 



Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa defends the R18 million support they gave to Eskom to conduct a private investigation into crime and corruption at the national power utility. 



For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained whether it is better to buy a home or rent.

A look at SARB's new banknotes and coins, as well as economic reforms needed urgently for SA

3 May 2023 8:18 PM

Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor at SARB on their new banknotes and their fight to stabilise inflation.



Tim Harris, former Wesgro CEO on joining SA tourism interim board. 


Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism group, was our guest on shapeshifter. She spoke about her career trajectory and the activism they do.

Heineken delisted the maker of Klipdrift, Amarula and Savannah from the JSE.

2 May 2023 8:17 PM

Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of Heineken on what their plan is after they delisted Distell Group Limited.



Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group on why she thinks SA is already a failed state. 



Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo, was our investment school headteacher. He explained how markets have changed in the recent times, and how you can reposition your portfolio in order to avoid some losses.

Little to celebrate this Workers' Day

1 May 2023 8:15 PM

Terry Bell, labour analyst and Dr Neva Makgetla, senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies looked at the labour problems South Africa is facing. 



Damon Buss, equity analyst at M&G investment on how load-shedding is affecting retailers.


Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on his relationship with money.

A chorus of SA at risk of becoming ‘failed state’ gathers strength

25 April 2023 8:34 PM

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand on whether SA is becoming a failed state or not. 



Sandile Swana, political analyst on the government’s intentions to ditch the ICC. He discusses if it's a good idea. 



Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss talks about investment opportunities around AI.

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

