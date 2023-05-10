ZAR makes a freefall amid concerns around load-shedding

Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB looks at how load-shedding is affecting the country’s currency.
David Hurwitz, CEO at Transaction Capital on the company plunging 35% after a R1.9 billion loss.
Then, Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Moti Group was our shapeshifter. He spoke about working at the National Treasury to now moving to the private sector.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand and Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on a big dissatisfaction with SA brewing over Ramaphosa and Putin’s bromance.
On The Money Show Explainer, Daniel Silke director at Political Futures Consultancy discussed the power of sanctions.
For Friday File, Alban Kwameni, founder of HobNob Luxury Bags on the science behind luxury handbags.
Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the implications of the US accusing South Africa of providing ammunition to Russia.
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the real cost of the ZAR weakening to R19 against the dollar.
Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained what you need to consider first when financing a vehicle.
Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on SA’s lack of planning around the mitigation of load-shedding.
Lesetja Kganyago, governor at SA Reserve Bank on the confusion around the Xitsonga spelling of The Reserve Bank on the new R100 banknote.
Then investment School Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained the danger of only holding “low risk” investments in the context of high inflation and a weak ZAR.
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO at Sasria on the state-owned insurer withdrawing its initial announcement that it will not cover policyholders should there be a total collapse of the national electricity grid.
Andrew König, CEO at Redefine on diesel costs shaving 1.5% off its earnings.
Then for Other People’s Money, UDM leader talks about politics and his relationship with money.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at South African Revenue Service on it nabbing crypto miners who were using Eskom’s grid illegally.
On The Money Show Explainer, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at World Gold Council discussed why global gold demand fell in the first quarter of 2023.
Then John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the South African Rand slipping against the dollar after stronger than expected US jobs data.
Pieter Boone, Pick n Pay CEO discusses their financial results; as well as the increasingly tough trading environment in South Africa caused by rolling blackouts.
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa defends the R18 million support they gave to Eskom to conduct a private investigation into crime and corruption at the national power utility.
For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained whether it is better to buy a home or rent.
Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor at SARB on their new banknotes and their fight to stabilise inflation.
Tim Harris, former Wesgro CEO on joining SA tourism interim board.
Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism group, was our guest on shapeshifter. She spoke about her career trajectory and the activism they do.
Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of Heineken on what their plan is after they delisted Distell Group Limited.
Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group on why she thinks SA is already a failed state.
Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo, was our investment school headteacher. He explained how markets have changed in the recent times, and how you can reposition your portfolio in order to avoid some losses.
Terry Bell, labour analyst and Dr Neva Makgetla, senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies looked at the labour problems South Africa is facing.
Damon Buss, equity analyst at M&G investment on how load-shedding is affecting retailers.
Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on his relationship with money.