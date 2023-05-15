Vodacom’s R4 billion load shedding headache and fibre expansion plans

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians... 20 May 2023 2:54 PM
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful' Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court. 20 May 2023 1:59 PM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
The Money Show
Vodacom’s R4 billion load shedding headache and fibre expansion plans

Vodacom’s R4 billion load shedding headache and fibre expansion plans

15 May 2023 8:21 PM

Shameel Joosub, group CEO at Vodacom on their annul financial results as well as how load-shedding is impacting their infrastructure. 



Carol Paton, writer-at-large at News24 Business on former Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter’s book Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.



Musician and creative entrepreneur JR spoke about the business side of music as well as his relationship with money.


Pharmacy retailer, Dis-Chem saw double-digit headline earnings growth and upped its dividend, but operating costs spiked

19 May 2023 7:20 PM

Rui Morais, Dis-Chem's incoming CEO, talks about their annual financial results. 

For The Money Show Explainer, Prof Adrian Saville Investment Specialist at Genera Capital on how the rating agencies changed their tune on SA since Ramaphosa has been at the helm. 

For Friday File, Sarah Collins, founder and CEO of Wonderbag spoke about their non-electric slow cooker.

Investec Group records a profit surge of 25% on the back of growth in loans.

18 May 2023 8:22 PM

Nishlan Samujh, Investec’s Group Finance Director on their financial results, the key changes of its top management as well as SA’s economic woes. 



Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission on their decision to impose anti-dumping duties on frozen potato chips.



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor discussed why investing is like going to an amusement park.

Ninety-One records a 10% decline in assets under management

17 May 2023 8:14 PM

Hendrik Du Toit, CEO at Ninety-One on their annual financial results as well as the economic problems SA is facing. 



Thalia Petousis, portfolio manager at Allan Gray, sheds light on factors that are causing the economy harm.  



Then Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of Teljoy was our shapeshifter guest. He spoke about his career journey and how he came up with the idea for Teljoy - a rent-to-own household appliances, electronics and furniture shop.

The official job-shedding increases to 32,9% in the first quarter of 2023

16 May 2023 8:23 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank and Zengeziwe Msimang, Harambee’s chief communications officer on the bleak job numbers for the first quarter 2023. 



Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMan on headhunting the next Eskom’s boss.



Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss, was our investment school headteacher. He discussed how to navigate currency volatility. 

How SA’s “friendship” with Russia is beginning to have a negative effect on the Economy

12 May 2023 7:45 PM

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand and Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on a big dissatisfaction with SA brewing over Ramaphosa and Putin’s bromance.



On The Money Show Explainer, Daniel Silke director at Political Futures Consultancy discussed the power of sanctions. 



For Friday File, Alban Kwameni, founder of HobNob Luxury Bags on the science behind luxury handbags.

The US has accused SA of aiding Russia with weapons

11 May 2023 8:11 PM

Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the implications of the US accusing South Africa of providing ammunition to Russia.  



Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the real cost of the ZAR weakening to R19 against the dollar.

Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained what you need to consider first when financing a vehicle.

ZAR makes a freefall amid concerns around load-shedding

10 May 2023 8:11 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB looks at how load-shedding is affecting the country’s currency. 

David Hurwitz, CEO at Transaction Capital on the company plunging 35% after a R1.9 billion loss.

Then, Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Moti Group was our shapeshifter.  He spoke about working at the National Treasury to now moving to the private sector.

The lack of crisis planning around load-shedding a concern

9 May 2023 8:18 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on SA’s lack of planning around the mitigation of load-shedding. 



Lesetja Kganyago, governor at SA Reserve Bank on the confusion around the Xitsonga spelling of The Reserve Bank on the new R100 banknote. 



Then investment School Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained the danger of only holding “low risk” investments in the context of high inflation and a weak ZAR.

Sasria rules out unrest claims if the power grid collapses. Is my insurance worth the paper it is written on?

8 May 2023 8:44 PM

Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO at Sasria on the state-owned insurer withdrawing its initial announcement that it will not cover policyholders should there be a total collapse of the national electricity grid. 

Andrew König,  CEO at Redefine on diesel costs shaving 1.5% off its earnings. 

Then for Other People’s Money, UDM leader talks about politics and his relationship with money. 

Buthelezi dismisses claims of stepping down as Zulu traditional Prime Minister

20 May 2023 5:34 PM

'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga

20 May 2023 5:03 PM

Billy Masetlha remembered as an instrumental figure in African peace talks

20 May 2023 3:25 PM

