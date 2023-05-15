Vodacom’s R4 billion load shedding headache and fibre expansion plans

Shameel Joosub, group CEO at Vodacom on their annul financial results as well as how load-shedding is impacting their infrastructure.
Carol Paton, writer-at-large at News24 Business on former Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter’s book Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.
Musician and creative entrepreneur JR spoke about the business side of music as well as his relationship with money.
Rui Morais, Dis-Chem's incoming CEO, talks about their annual financial results.
For The Money Show Explainer, Prof Adrian Saville Investment Specialist at Genera Capital on how the rating agencies changed their tune on SA since Ramaphosa has been at the helm.
For Friday File, Sarah Collins, founder and CEO of Wonderbag spoke about their non-electric slow cooker.
Nishlan Samujh, Investec’s Group Finance Director on their financial results, the key changes of its top management as well as SA’s economic woes.
Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission on their decision to impose anti-dumping duties on frozen potato chips.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor discussed why investing is like going to an amusement park.
Hendrik Du Toit, CEO at Ninety-One on their annual financial results as well as the economic problems SA is facing.
Thalia Petousis, portfolio manager at Allan Gray, sheds light on factors that are causing the economy harm.
Then Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of Teljoy was our shapeshifter guest. He spoke about his career journey and how he came up with the idea for Teljoy - a rent-to-own household appliances, electronics and furniture shop.
Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank and Zengeziwe Msimang, Harambee’s chief communications officer on the bleak job numbers for the first quarter 2023.
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMan on headhunting the next Eskom’s boss.
Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss, was our investment school headteacher. He discussed how to navigate currency volatility.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand and Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on a big dissatisfaction with SA brewing over Ramaphosa and Putin’s bromance.
On The Money Show Explainer, Daniel Silke director at Political Futures Consultancy discussed the power of sanctions.
For Friday File, Alban Kwameni, founder of HobNob Luxury Bags on the science behind luxury handbags.
Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist on the implications of the US accusing South Africa of providing ammunition to Russia.
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the real cost of the ZAR weakening to R19 against the dollar.
Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo explained what you need to consider first when financing a vehicle.
Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB looks at how load-shedding is affecting the country’s currency.
David Hurwitz, CEO at Transaction Capital on the company plunging 35% after a R1.9 billion loss.
Then, Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Moti Group was our shapeshifter. He spoke about working at the National Treasury to now moving to the private sector.
Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex on SA’s lack of planning around the mitigation of load-shedding.
Lesetja Kganyago, governor at SA Reserve Bank on the confusion around the Xitsonga spelling of The Reserve Bank on the new R100 banknote.
Then investment School Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained the danger of only holding “low risk” investments in the context of high inflation and a weak ZAR.
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO at Sasria on the state-owned insurer withdrawing its initial announcement that it will not cover policyholders should there be a total collapse of the national electricity grid.
Andrew König, CEO at Redefine on diesel costs shaving 1.5% off its earnings.
Then for Other People’s Money, UDM leader talks about politics and his relationship with money.