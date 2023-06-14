Lower sales and declining profits force Spar to scrap interim dividend payout

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How parents can support gender diverse children Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children... 25 June 2023 11:06 AM
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Lower sales and declining profits force Spar to scrap interim dividend payout

Lower sales and declining profits force Spar to scrap interim dividend payout

14 June 2023 8:34 PM

Mike Bosman, acting CEO Spar on their interim financial results. 



Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth on how loyalty programmes are becoming in tune with customers' financial challenges. 



Tumi Tlhabenelo, co-founder and co-managing partner of Bopa Moruo Private Equity was our guest on our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career and growing his company, Bopa Moruo Private Equity. 


Eskom introduces new ‘load limiting’ pilot to cut demand

23 June 2023 8:10 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding. 



For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.



Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.

Inflation slows to 13-month low as food prices cool down

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.



Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national. 



For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.  

Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA’s Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 8:14 PM

Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.



Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance. 



Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.

US and China pledge to make nice towards each other

19 June 2023 8:15 PM

Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship. 



Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn’t keep your secrets, what does it do?



Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete. 

11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

16 June 2023 7:46 PM

Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.  



For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.

Sacci urges SA to push investment as mood plummets

15 June 2023 8:31 PM

Alan Mukoki, CEO at Sacci on the country needing to attract more investments in order to bolster the economy. 



Ndabenhle Ntshangase, chief executive officer at AirStudent on their business where they negotiate preferential deals with airlines to enable more affordable travel and a better overall experience for students. 


For personal finance, Simon Fillmore CIO at Independent Securities on eight reasons why one should invest now in the bear stock market during high inflation and interest rates.

Telkom shares surge on confirmation bid received

15 June 2023 4:26 PM

Dobek Pater, telecoms analyst at Africa Analysis on Sipho Maseko’s acquisition bid for Telkom. 



Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for MEA region at Kaspersky on cybersecurity breaches on the rise in South Africa.



Susie Goodman, managing executive and auctioneer at Strauss & Co talks about auctioneering on our new feature How I Make Money.

Massive R10 billion losses for Telkom and claims it does not need white knights

13 June 2023 8:41 PM

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO at Telkom on their financial results. 



Then, Peter Hayward-Butt,  CEO of Brait on the company reporting strong performance from Virgin Active, which it may spin off.


In our investment school, Thembeka Khumalo senior client experience manager at Satrix discussed investing for your child.

What gives, Mr Load Shedding? Less severe power cuts in winter?

9 June 2023 7:32 PM

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the reasons behind less severe load shedding during winter and servicing of power plant stations


The Money Show Explainer with Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa Energy Utilities & Resources Partner on the changing landscape of SA’s mining industry  


Friday File - Luxury Watches - Chronographs with Debbie Hathway | Watches and Jewellery writer 

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD

25 June 2023 10:02 PM

JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore

25 June 2023 9:11 PM

Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom

25 June 2023 8:52 PM

