Lower sales and declining profits force Spar to scrap interim dividend payout

Mike Bosman, acting CEO Spar on their interim financial results.
Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth on how loyalty programmes are becoming in tune with customers' financial challenges.
Tumi Tlhabenelo, co-founder and co-managing partner of Bopa Moruo Private Equity was our guest on our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career and growing his company, Bopa Moruo Private Equity.
Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding.
For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.
Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.
Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.
Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national.
For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.
Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.
Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance.
Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.
Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship.
Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn’t keep your secrets, what does it do?
Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete.
Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment.
On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.
For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.
Alan Mukoki, CEO at Sacci on the country needing to attract more investments in order to bolster the economy.
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, chief executive officer at AirStudent on their business where they negotiate preferential deals with airlines to enable more affordable travel and a better overall experience for students.
For personal finance, Simon Fillmore CIO at Independent Securities on eight reasons why one should invest now in the bear stock market during high inflation and interest rates.
Dobek Pater, telecoms analyst at Africa Analysis on Sipho Maseko’s acquisition bid for Telkom.
Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for MEA region at Kaspersky on cybersecurity breaches on the rise in South Africa.
Susie Goodman, managing executive and auctioneer at Strauss & Co talks about auctioneering on our new feature How I Make Money.
Serame Taukobong, Group CEO at Telkom on their financial results.
Then, Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Brait on the company reporting strong performance from Virgin Active, which it may spin off.
In our investment school, Thembeka Khumalo senior client experience manager at Satrix discussed investing for your child.
Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the reasons behind less severe load shedding during winter and servicing of power plant stations
The Money Show Explainer with Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa Energy Utilities & Resources Partner on the changing landscape of SA’s mining industry
Friday File - Luxury Watches - Chronographs with Debbie Hathway | Watches and Jewellery writer