11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment.
On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.
For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.
Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE on the recent movements of the ZAR.
In The Money Show Explainer, Simon Van Wyk, director of sustainability at Deloitte looked at what a green hydrogen economy is; and why is SA investing in it for its own energy needs.
For Friday File, we spoke about Leonista Karoo Agave Spirits with the founder and managing director, Sarah Joanna Kennan.
Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB chief economist on how consumers are dealing with a depressed economy.
Peter van Binsbergen, CEO BMW Group SA on the car company investing R4.2 billion in the country.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, discussed whether global markets are more likely to end up 20% for 2023 or go down by 20%
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital looked at the effects of having high interest rates for a prolonged period.
Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja looked at contactless cards and the dangers they pose.
Ruth Leas, CEO of Investec Bank UK spoke about her career in banking and leadership.
Dr Kate Philip, programme lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management looked at why the economy is struggling to create jobs.
Basil Sgourdos, Naspers CFO discussed their financial results as well as their cross-holding structure with Prosus.
Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on what price controls are and why they are making a comeback.
Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits discusses what is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations as the economies grow
Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex on why South Africa’s GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding
How I Make Money with Andrew Middleton, CEO at Gosolr
Business Book feature:”Come Up for Air” by Nick Sonnenberg with Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding.
For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.
Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.
Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.
Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national.
For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.
Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.
Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance.
Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.
Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship.
Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn’t keep your secrets, what does it do?
Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete.