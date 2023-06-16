11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
Public protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal The report clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing does not necessarily mean he is out of the woods yet. 30 June 2023 8:15 PM
Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash The 19-year-old is facing a charge of money laundering after being caught with cash stuffed into plastic bags. 30 June 2023 6:26 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had... 29 June 2023 7:27 PM
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience. 30 June 2023 6:02 PM
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how... Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s. 30 June 2023 5:57 PM
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
Spend #AnHourWith the multi-talented Danielle Retief this Sunday! Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 30 June 2023 7:04 PM
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa's Employment Options

11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

16 June 2023 7:46 PM

Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.  



For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.


Rand back above R19 to US dollar

30 June 2023 7:47 PM

Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE on the recent movements of the ZAR.



In The Money Show Explainer, Simon Van Wyk, director of sustainability at Deloitte looked at what a green hydrogen economy is; and why is SA investing in it for its own energy needs. 



For Friday File, we spoke about Leonista Karoo Agave Spirits with the founder and managing director, Sarah Joanna Kennan. 

Consumer confidence remains extraordinarily depressed

29 June 2023 8:31 PM

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB chief economist on how consumers are dealing with a depressed economy. 



Peter van Binsbergen, CEO BMW Group SA on the car company investing R4.2 billion in the country. 



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, discussed whether global markets are more likely to end up 20% for 2023 or go down by 20%

Effects of higher interest rates for longer periods on the economy

29 June 2023 4:52 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital looked at the effects of having high interest rates for a prolonged period. 



Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja looked at contactless cards and the dangers they pose. 

Ruth Leas, CEO of Investec Bank UK spoke about her career in banking and leadership.

As SA's economy continues to shed jobs; how's the Presidential Employment Stimulus bridging the gap?

27 June 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Kate Philip, programme lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management looked at why the economy is struggling to create jobs. 



Basil Sgourdos, Naspers CFO discussed their financial results as well as their cross-holding structure with Prosus.





Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on what price controls are and why they are making a comeback.

What is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations?

27 June 2023 5:37 PM

Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits discusses what is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations as the economies grow


Stuart Theobald,  Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex on why South Africa's  GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding



How I Make Money with Andrew Middleton, CEO at Gosolr 
Business Book feature:"Come Up for Air" by Nick Sonnenberg  with Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

Eskom introduces new 'load limiting' pilot to cut demand

23 June 2023 8:10 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom's plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding. 



For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta's plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.



Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.

Inflation slows to 13-month low as food prices cool down

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.



Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national. 



For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.  

Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA's Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 8:14 PM

Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.



Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance. 



Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.

US and China pledge to make nice towards each other

19 June 2023 8:15 PM

Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship. 



Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn't keep your secrets, what does it do?



Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete. 

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Parly did everything 'to the letter' in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Ramaphosa says govt will intervene in KZN's service delivery projects
30 June 2023 11:53 PM

30 June 2023 11:53 PM

The week that was: Phala Phala - Ramaphosa cleared, extracting 31 illegal miners
30 June 2023 11:43 PM

30 June 2023 11:43 PM

Kulelisonto: Uphumile umbiko wasePhala-Phala, udlame eDiepsloot
30 June 2023 11:35 PM

30 June 2023 11:35 PM

