Market Commentary

Bertus Bierman, CEO of Lebalelo Water Users Association on mining companies in South Africa working with the government on a water project, to supply major platinum and chrome operations, and several hundred thousand people with drinking water.







On The Money Show Explainer, Henk Langenhoven, Minerals Council chief economist on the mining industry shrinking as demand for precious metal for just transition is on the rise.







On the Friday File, Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on why he is in Paris studying Luxury Handbag design.

arrow_forward