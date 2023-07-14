Market Commentary

Guest: Gary McNamara | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on China’s growth prospects.
Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex, on policymakers’ tendencies to erroneously spend too much time and energy on things that will never happen.
For How I Make Money, Bruce Whitfield was joined by George Nell, who spoke about how he makes his living through his job as a business rescue practitioner.
Bertus Bierman, CEO of Lebalelo Water Users Association on mining companies in South Africa working with the government on a water project, to supply major platinum and chrome operations, and several hundred thousand people with drinking water.
On The Money Show Explainer, Henk Langenhoven, Minerals Council chief economist on the mining industry shrinking as demand for precious metal for just transition is on the rise.
On the Friday File, Gert-Johan Coetzee, fashion designer on why he is in Paris studying Luxury Handbag design.
