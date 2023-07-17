Start-up Parket, officially launches in Johannesburg

Guest: Joshua Raphael | CEO of Parket
Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank on the SARB’S MPC decision to halt interest rate hikes .
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on NHI being a “vote-earning” fantasy.
In personal finance, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital on whether you can spend your money with no regrets in this economic climate.
Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB on June’s CPI data and what it means for SARB’s decision on interest rates.
Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr on African Rainbow Capital acquiring a minority stake in the company.
Then Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem was our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career journey as well as plans he has for the retail pharmacy.
Maloba Tshehla, spokesperson for SAPVIA discussed why the government has not had much success with IPPS.
Khaya Sithole, independent political analyst on his concerns that more South Africans do not trust the government.
Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo UK looked at good literature that shape investment philosophies.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on China’s growth prospects.
Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex, on policymakers’ tendencies to erroneously spend too much time and energy on things that will never happen.
For How I Make Money, Bruce Whitfield was joined by George Nell, who spoke about how he makes his living through his job as a business rescue practitioner.
