Start-up Parket, officially launches in Johannesburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 22 July 2023 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Start-up Parket, officially launches in Johannesburg

Start-up Parket, officially launches in Johannesburg

17 July 2023 7:30 PM

Guest: Joshua Raphael | CEO of Parket


More episodes from The Money Show

SARB’S MPC pulls a hand-brand on interest rate for the first time in since 2021

20 July 2023 8:28 PM

Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank on the SARB’S MPC decision to halt interest rate hikes . 



Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on NHI being  a “vote-earning” fantasy.



In personal finance, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital on whether you can spend  your money with no regrets in this economic climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Governor Lesetja Kganyago's blunt knobkierie on stubborn inflation is working - fell below 6%

19 July 2023 8:25 PM

Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB on June’s CPI data and what it means for SARB’s decision on interest rates. 



Andrew Middleton, CEO of  GoSolr on African Rainbow Capital acquiring a minority stake in the company. 


Then Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem was our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career journey as well as plans he has for the retail pharmacy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IPPS slow to take off: Just half of capacity from 2021 bidding round come online

18 July 2023 8:13 PM

Maloba Tshehla, spokesperson for SAPVIA discussed why the government has not had much success with IPPS. 



Khaya Sithole, independent political analyst on his concerns that more South Africans do not trust the government. 



Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo UK looked at good literature that shape investment philosophies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China GDP growth falls short of expectations. Not firing with all cylinders?

17 July 2023 8:13 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on China’s growth prospects. 



Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex, on policymakers’ tendencies to erroneously spend too much time and energy on things that will never happen.



For How I Make Money, Bruce Whitfield was joined by George Nell, who spoke about how he makes his living through his job as a business rescue practitioner. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How I Make Money with George Nell

17 July 2023 8:06 PM

Guest: George Nell | Business Rescue Practitioner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Books: Business Book feature: The Power of Crises: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World by Ian Bremmer

17 July 2023 7:39 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political editor at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Toby

17 July 2023 7:28 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Chief at Stuff Studios

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big Dreamers: Policy makers like to erroneously spend too much time and energy on things that will never happen

17 July 2023 7:09 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Managing Director at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

17 July 2023 6:40 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

22 July 2023 12:03 PM

Amnesty International welcomes court ruling on Putin arrest warrant

22 July 2023 11:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA