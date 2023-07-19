Governor Lesetja Kganyago's blunt knobkierie on stubborn inflation is working - fell below 6%

Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB on June’s CPI data and what it means for SARB’s decision on interest rates.
Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr on African Rainbow Capital acquiring a minority stake in the company.
Then Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem was our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career journey as well as plans he has for the retail pharmacy.
Mpumi Zikalala, CEO at Kumba Iron Ore on their half year financial results.
Gidon Novick, co-founder at Lift Airline on the minority shareholders selling their stake, so that the Takatso Consortium deal can meet the Competition Tribunal’s condition to own SAA.
In our investment school, Charles Savage, group CEO at Purple Group discussed the impact of AI on investing and its benefits for retail Investors.
Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum on their half year results.
Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral on Elon Musk dropping the bird logo on Twitter, replacing it with X .
On How I Make Money, we spoke to Lerato Mokonyane, private chef, on how she makes her livelihood through her love of food.
Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank on the SARB’S MPC decision to halt interest rate hikes .
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on NHI being a “vote-earning” fantasy.
In personal finance, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital on whether you can spend your money with no regrets in this economic climate.
Maloba Tshehla, spokesperson for SAPVIA discussed why the government has not had much success with IPPS.
Khaya Sithole, independent political analyst on his concerns that more South Africans do not trust the government.
Deon Gouws, chief investment officer at Credo UK looked at good literature that shape investment philosophies.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on China’s growth prospects.
Peter Attard Montalto, managing director at Intellidex, on policymakers’ tendencies to erroneously spend too much time and energy on things that will never happen.
For How I Make Money, Bruce Whitfield was joined by George Nell, who spoke about how he makes his living through his job as a business rescue practitioner.
