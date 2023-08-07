Cape Town taxi strike continues to disrupt tourism

Steven Powell, head of ENSafrica's forensics practice explains how it's possible for employees to steal exorbitant amounts of money from their employers.







Rob Rose, editor at Financial Mail on his exclusive on how South Africa lost all power to the consultants.







Then Nathan Geffen, Ground Up editor was our Shapeshifter. He spoke about his career trajectory as well as the stellar work Ground Up does as a not-for-profit news agency.

arrow_forward