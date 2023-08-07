Cape Town taxi strike continues to disrupt tourism

Lee-Anne Singer, Fedhasa Cape Chair on how the taxi strike might spillover and affect the tourism sector.
Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE on the Big Mac Index revealing that the ZAR is undervalued by 50%.
In How I Make Money, Amé Bell, print-maker and arts professional discussed how she makes her livelihood.
For Friday File, we discussed Burgundy Style wine with Francis Wines, owned by former professional rugby union player Burton Francis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank group chief executive on their half-year financial results - and how trading in this tumultuous economy has been.
Also, Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, Exxaro CEO on the company reporting a 29% decrease in half-year headline earnings as coal prices fell.
On personal finance, Warren Ingram co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor explained how parents can transfer money to their children.
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank group chief executive on their half-year financial results - and how trading in this tumultuous economy has been.
Also, Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, Exxaro CEO on the company reporting a 29% decrease in half-year headline earnings as coal prices fell.
On personal finance, Warren Ingram co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor explained how parents can transfer money to their children.
Steven Powell, head of ENSafrica's forensics practice explains how it's possible for employees to steal exorbitant amounts of money from their employers.
Rob Rose, editor at Financial Mail on his exclusive on how South Africa lost all power to the consultants.
Then Nathan Geffen, Ground Up editor was our Shapeshifter. He spoke about his career trajectory as well as the stellar work Ground Up does as a not-for-profit news agency.
Bruce is in conversation with the Editor of GroundUp, Nathan Geffen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing LinkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frederik Zietsman | CEO of takealot.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight's market commentator is Chris Steward. He is a Portfolio Manager at Ninety-One.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce speaks to Steven Powell, Director of Forensics at ENSafrica.LISTEN TO PODCAST