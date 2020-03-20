Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Status of tourists quarantined aboard cruise ship Aidamira & MV Corona
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today at 16:10
'Most of the world's airlines will be bankrupt by May,' says Centre for Aviation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:20
Peace of mind for your future travel plans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 16:27
National Arts Festival 2020 goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:55
Clarity on restaurants closing at 6pm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 17:05
How employers can cope with stress in the workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Whitesman - practices medical psychotherapy at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital
Today at 17:20
On board the Costa Pacifica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.

Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug 

Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism



From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19

20 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19

20 March 2020 5:40 AM

The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds.  There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19

Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

20 March 2020 5:28 AM

If you’re in self-isolation, due to Covid-19, then you can go on a virtual tour.

Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19

20 March 2020 5:08 AM

Liezel and Abongile talk about training in quarantine/self-isolation. It’s the new way of the world now, as something we all have to get used to.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

19 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

19 March 2020 5:44 AM

Worldwide, the so-called MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conference & Events) industry is worth about a trillion dollars – but it’s running scared in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many major events in South Africa and the world to a shuddering halt.  But a local start-up believes there’s still a way for people to host events and reach their audiences. 

Topic: Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

Guest: Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

19 March 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

Suspected coronavirus sufferer was beaten to death in Kenya

Alassane Ouattara sets an example to West Africa 

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

19 March 2020 5:08 AM

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. But as we approach winter, the common cold and flu will also be doing the rounds.  And given the Covid-19 outbreak, is it advisable that you also get a flu shot this winter? Especially those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients…

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

18 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Small Business can mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19

18 March 2020 5:46 AM

Small businesses are vital economic engines, the mainstay of our economy and the future of job creation.  According to stats from the National Small Business Chamber, more than two-thirds of the working force work in a small business today. 

Topic: Small Business can mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19

Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

MTN to increase infrastructure to cope with work-from-home traffic

20 March 2020 2:55 PM

Travel ban sees Acsa turn back travellers from high-risk countries at ORTIA

20 March 2020 2:12 PM

Mantashe, mining companies meet over COVID-19 measures

20 March 2020 1:49 PM

