The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has seen companies and businesses implement drastic measures to mitigate the impact. But according to Steyn McDowall, executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services, more than half of companies around the world do not have effective business continuity plans in place to combat an infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19.
Topic: The financial impact of covid-19 on business
Guest: Steyn McDowall, Executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services
Topic: From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds. There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19
If you’re in self-isolation, due to Covid-19, then you can go on a virtual tour.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Liezel and Abongile talk about training in quarantine/self-isolation. It’s the new way of the world now, as something we all have to get used to.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: There is hope for Libya
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Worldwide, the so-called MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conference & Events) industry is worth about a trillion dollars – but it’s running scared in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many major events in South Africa and the world to a shuddering halt. But a local start-up believes there’s still a way for people to host events and reach their audiences.
Topic: Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual
Guest: Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO
Suspected coronavirus sufferer was beaten to death in Kenya
Alassane Ouattara sets an example to West Africa
Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. But as we approach winter, the common cold and flu will also be doing the rounds. And given the Covid-19 outbreak, is it advisable that you also get a flu shot this winter? Especially those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients…
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: From the Continent: Settling debts the African way
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Small businesses are vital economic engines, the mainstay of our economy and the future of job creation. According to stats from the National Small Business Chamber, more than two-thirds of the working force work in a small business today.
Topic: Small Business can mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19
Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber