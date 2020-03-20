Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19

The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds. There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.



Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner



