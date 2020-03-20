Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Today at 06:25
New app let's you check the price of your medicine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Lukusa - Creator at MediPrice
Today at 06:40
Moolah Mondays - making the most of recent interest rate cut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Today at 07:07
Loss of taste and smell another Covid-19 symptom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martin Vanlierde - Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist at ...
Today at 07:11
Sol Kerzner 1935 - 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moss Mashishi - Former Kerzner Business Partner at ...
Today at 07:20
Many cancelled events were not covered for cancellations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denise Hattingh - Owner at KEU Underwriting Managers
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
The small business debt relief fund goes live tomorrow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Mokwebo - Chief of Staff at Ministry of Small Business Development
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cape Town Together
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Holly Meadows
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April. 22 March 2020 11:44 AM
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat The Methodist Church is bringing an eviction order against hundreds of refugees on the grounds of health and safety. 21 March 2020 10:31 AM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times

Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times

The pandemic caused panic in places like the USA and UK, where shoppers emptied the shelves of essential products like toilet paper, bread and long-life milk. The South African government continues to call on South Africans to avoid doing the same.

Topic: Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times

Guest: Dhashni Naidoo, Programme Manager at FNB



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19

20 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19

20 March 2020 5:40 AM

The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds.  There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19

Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

20 March 2020 5:28 AM

If you’re in self-isolation, due to Covid-19, then you can go on a virtual tour.

Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19

20 March 2020 5:08 AM

Liezel and Abongile talk about training in quarantine/self-isolation. It’s the new way of the world now, as something we all have to get used to.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

19 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

19 March 2020 5:44 AM

Worldwide, the so-called MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conference & Events) industry is worth about a trillion dollars – but it’s running scared in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many major events in South Africa and the world to a shuddering halt.  But a local start-up believes there’s still a way for people to host events and reach their audiences. 

Topic: Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

Guest: Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

19 March 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

Suspected coronavirus sufferer was beaten to death in Kenya

Alassane Ouattara sets an example to West Africa 

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

19 March 2020 5:08 AM

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. But as we approach winter, the common cold and flu will also be doing the rounds.  And given the Covid-19 outbreak, is it advisable that you also get a flu shot this winter? Especially those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients…

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

18 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 274

Local

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

Politics

[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

SA coronavirus cases approach 300 mark

22 March 2020 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa's coronavirus update to the nation postponed to Monday

22 March 2020 7:24 PM

LIVE BLOG: Government gives nation latest update on coronavirus measures

22 March 2020 7:09 PM

