Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
New app let's you check the price of your medicine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Lukusa - Creator at MediPrice
Today at 06:40
Moolah Mondays - making the most of recent interest rate cut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Today at 07:07
Loss of taste and smell another Covid-19 symptom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martin Vanlierde - Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist at ...
Today at 07:11
Sol Kerzner 1935 - 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moss Mashishi - Former Kerzner Business Partner at ...
Today at 07:20
Many cancelled events were not covered for cancellations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denise Hattingh - Owner at KEU Underwriting Managers
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
The small business debt relief fund goes live tomorrow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Mokwebo - Chief of Staff at Ministry of Small Business Development
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cape Town Together
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Holly Meadows
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday
Today with Kieno Kammies
