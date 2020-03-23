Abongile speaking to Keri-Leigh Paschal, the executive Trustee of social impact non-profit, Nation Builder, about the role that South Africa’s NPO community can play in helping our most vulnerable communities protect themselves against the Coronavirus pandemic, and accelerate the delivery of their basic human rights in the process
Topic: NGO community under strain due to struggling economy and COVID-19
Guest: Keri-leigh Pascal, Executive Trustee of social impact non-profit Nation Builder
Topic: From the Continent: Seeing Africa from your couch
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The pandemic caused panic in places like the USA and UK, where shoppers emptied the shelves of essential products like toilet paper, bread and long-life milk. The South African government continues to call on South Africans to avoid doing the same.
Topic: Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times
Guest: Dhashni Naidoo, Programme Manager at FNB
Topic: From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds. There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19
If you’re in self-isolation, due to Covid-19, then you can go on a virtual tour.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Liezel and Abongile talk about training in quarantine/self-isolation. It’s the new way of the world now, as something we all have to get used to.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise in the time of C-19
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: There is hope for Libya
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Worldwide, the so-called MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conference & Events) industry is worth about a trillion dollars – but it’s running scared in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many major events in South Africa and the world to a shuddering halt. But a local start-up believes there’s still a way for people to host events and reach their audiences.
Topic: Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual
Guest: Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO
Suspected coronavirus sufferer was beaten to death in Kenya
Alassane Ouattara sets an example to West Africa