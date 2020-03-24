The President announced measures to combat the rapid spread of the disease – by implementing a 21-day lockdown – ordering all South Africans, except for essential and enabling workers to remain indoors. This will surely impact our economy at large – but it’s a measure that needed to be enforced to prevent an even worse catastrophe.
Topic: Impact of 21-day lockdown
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist at PWC
Topic: From the Continent:
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
This is Melody, a brand new TV series filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape Town, starring local actors as well. Abongile speaks to Kim Bowers, who plays the lead character of Melody.
Topic: New Cape Town music TV series coming soon
Guest: Kim Bowers, Lead actor in Melody TV series
While there have been many forums and articles discussing the need for SA to move into the fourth industrial revolution and use artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, adoption has been slow for a variety of reasons such as fears related to job losses and privacy implications. A crisis such as the current pandemic has, however, precipitated a significant uptake of technology.
Topic: COVID-19 spurs technology deployment in business
Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, Partner at Webber Wentzel
Topic: From the Continent: Seeing Africa from your couch
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Abongile speaking to Keri-Leigh Paschal, the executive Trustee of social impact non-profit, Nation Builder, about the role that South Africa’s NPO community can play in helping our most vulnerable communities protect themselves against the Coronavirus pandemic, and accelerate the delivery of their basic human rights in the process
Topic: NGO community under strain due to struggling economy and COVID-19
Guest: Keri-leigh Pascal, Executive Trustee of social impact non-profit Nation Builder
The pandemic caused panic in places like the USA and UK, where shoppers emptied the shelves of essential products like toilet paper, bread and long-life milk. The South African government continues to call on South Africans to avoid doing the same.
Topic: Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times
Guest: Dhashni Naidoo, Programme Manager at FNB
Topic: From the Continent: Dakar cushions the blow delt by Covid19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The impact of the Coronavirus is touching us all, and many people are wondering what lies ahead in the next few weeks or months. Surviving financially may be the greatest challenge, particularly with self-isolation and the impact on many businesses and people’s income. Let’s unpack some of the questions that are doing the rounds. There’s also some good news, that the Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by 1%.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Money Matters – Financial impact of Covid-19
If you’re in self-isolation, due to Covid-19, then you can go on a virtual tour.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug