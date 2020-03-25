An elderly woman became the eighth Australian to die from coronavirus. Australia has over 2-thousand cases, but unlike New Zealand, Britain and here in South Africa, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison resisted calls for a full lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus around the world: Australia
Guest: Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent
Topic: From the Continent: Sudanese female athlete against all olds
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The rules about gatherings and premises selling liquor have been widely reported on. However, the regulations also use criminal sanctions in an attempt to curb the spreading of incorrect information about Covid-19. Most importantly, a person who intentionally exposes another person to Covid-19 may be prosecuted for an offence, including assault, attempted murder or murder.
Topic: Don't be a Covid-19 criminal
Guest: Lara Kerbelker, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel
Topic: From the Continent:
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
This is Melody, a brand new TV series filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape Town, starring local actors as well. Abongile speaks to Kim Bowers, who plays the lead character of Melody.
Topic: New Cape Town music TV series coming soon
Guest: Kim Bowers, Lead actor in Melody TV series
The President announced measures to combat the rapid spread of the disease – by implementing a 21-day lockdown – ordering all South Africans, except for essential and enabling workers to remain indoors. This will surely impact our economy at large – but it’s a measure that needed to be enforced to prevent an even worse catastrophe.
Topic: Impact of 21-day lockdown
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist at PWC
While there have been many forums and articles discussing the need for SA to move into the fourth industrial revolution and use artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, adoption has been slow for a variety of reasons such as fears related to job losses and privacy implications. A crisis such as the current pandemic has, however, precipitated a significant uptake of technology.
Topic: COVID-19 spurs technology deployment in business
Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, Partner at Webber Wentzel
Topic: From the Continent: Seeing Africa from your couch
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Abongile speaking to Keri-Leigh Paschal, the executive Trustee of social impact non-profit, Nation Builder, about the role that South Africa’s NPO community can play in helping our most vulnerable communities protect themselves against the Coronavirus pandemic, and accelerate the delivery of their basic human rights in the process
Topic: NGO community under strain due to struggling economy and COVID-19
Guest: Keri-leigh Pascal, Executive Trustee of social impact non-profit Nation Builder
The pandemic caused panic in places like the USA and UK, where shoppers emptied the shelves of essential products like toilet paper, bread and long-life milk. The South African government continues to call on South Africans to avoid doing the same.
Topic: Principles consumers should uphold during these trying times
Guest: Dhashni Naidoo, Programme Manager at FNB