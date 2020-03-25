Sudanese female athlete against all olds

While there have been many forums and articles discussing the need for SA to move into the fourth industrial revolution and use artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, adoption has been slow for a variety of reasons such as fears related to job losses and privacy implications. A crisis such as the current pandemic has, however, precipitated a significant uptake of technology.



Topic: COVID-19 spurs technology deployment in business



Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, Partner at Webber Wentzel

arrow_forward