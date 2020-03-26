The entire family will be indoors for the next 21 days. Mom and dad will be working and the children will also need to be self-disciplined and use the time to study. Abongile speaking to Prof Michael le Cordeur, the Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University, giving advice on how to work online and actually get work done! Also how learners should study online and how to challenge and enrich yourself in times like these.
Topic: How to be productive while working/studying at home
Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University
Topic: From the Continent: Kenya's greatest athlete showing how to avoid Coronavirus
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ethiopia releases some of its prisoners
Death of Sudanese Defence Minister - Heart Attack
While Covid-19 is a risk to each and every one of us, it’s even more of a risk to those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients.
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Over 55 000 people have been infected in the USA, with close to 800 confirmed deaths as well, and health officials are warning that America could become the new epicenter of the virus after Europe. Abongile speaking to journalist Adrian Brune about how the lockdown is going in New York and what Donald Trump is doing to combat Covid-19
Topic: Lockdown update in USA
Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist - USA
Topic: From the Continent: Sudanese female athlete against all olds
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The rules about gatherings and premises selling liquor have been widely reported on. However, the regulations also use criminal sanctions in an attempt to curb the spreading of incorrect information about Covid-19. Most importantly, a person who intentionally exposes another person to Covid-19 may be prosecuted for an offence, including assault, attempted murder or murder.
Topic: Don't be a Covid-19 criminal
Guest: Lara Kerbelker, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel
An elderly woman became the eighth Australian to die from coronavirus. Australia has over 2-thousand cases, but unlike New Zealand, Britain and here in South Africa, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison resisted calls for a full lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus around the world: Australia
Guest: Katie MacDonald, Australia correspondent
Topic: From the Continent:
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
This is Melody, a brand new TV series filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape Town, starring local actors as well. Abongile speaks to Kim Bowers, who plays the lead character of Melody.
Topic: New Cape Town music TV series coming soon
Guest: Kim Bowers, Lead actor in Melody TV series