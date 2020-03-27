No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nelesh Govender - Head of the Centre for Opportunistic, Tropical and Hospital Infections at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women. 27 March 2020 12:23 PM
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways. 27 March 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

Now that we know you can’t go for a casual stroll or a jog during the 21-day lockdown, or even take your dog for a walk, you’ll need to keep fit inside the confines of your home. Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home

27 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Think of those in the frontline fighting the pandemic

27 March 2020 5:45 AM

Reagan Thaw and Abz thoughts on those in the frontline during the Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund

27 March 2020 5:41 AM

As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.
Topic: Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

27 March 2020 5:36 AM

Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Abz’s positive feeling about the Covid-19

27 March 2020 4:26 AM

Abz’s positive feeling about the Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya's greatest athletes showing how to avoid Coronavirus

26 March 2020 6:19 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenya's greatest athlete showing how to avoid Coronavirus
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to be productive while working/studying at home

26 March 2020 5:40 AM

The entire family will be indoors for the next 21 days. Mom and dad will be working and the children will also need to be self-disciplined and use the time to study. Abongile speaking to Prof Michael le Cordeur, the Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University, giving advice on how to work online and actually get work done! Also how learners should study online and how to challenge and enrich yourself in times like these.

Topic: How to be productive while working/studying at home

Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ethiopia releases some of its prisoners

26 March 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ethiopia releases some of its prisoners 

Death of Sudanese Defence Minister - Heart Attack

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Risky patients Covid-19

26 March 2020 5:07 AM

While Covid-19 is a risk to each and every one of us, it’s even more of a risk to those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients.

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesotho receives COVID-19 test kits from billionaire Jack Ma

27 March 2020 12:26 PM

AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'

27 March 2020 11:22 AM

CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries

27 March 2020 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA