Topic: From the Continent: Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.
Topic: Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Now that we know you can’t go for a casual stroll or a jog during the 21-day lockdown, or even take your dog for a walk, you’ll need to keep fit inside the confines of your home. Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: Kenya's greatest athlete showing how to avoid Coronavirus
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The entire family will be indoors for the next 21 days. Mom and dad will be working and the children will also need to be self-disciplined and use the time to study. Abongile speaking to Prof Michael le Cordeur, the Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University, giving advice on how to work online and actually get work done! Also how learners should study online and how to challenge and enrich yourself in times like these.
Topic: How to be productive while working/studying at home
Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ethiopia releases some of its prisoners
Death of Sudanese Defence Minister - Heart Attack
While Covid-19 is a risk to each and every one of us, it’s even more of a risk to those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients.
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner