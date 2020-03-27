Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home

The entire family will be indoors for the next 21 days. Mom and dad will be working and the children will also need to be self-disciplined and use the time to study. Abongile speaking to Prof Michael le Cordeur, the Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University, giving advice on how to work online and actually get work done! Also how learners should study online and how to challenge and enrich yourself in times like these.



Topic: How to be productive while working/studying at home



Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University

arrow_forward