No! Covid is not a trademark!

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.
The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus. There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?
As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.
Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown.
Now that we know you can’t go for a casual stroll or a jog during the 21-day lockdown, or even take your dog for a walk, you’ll need to keep fit inside the confines of your home. Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules
