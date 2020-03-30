No! Covid is not a trademark!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
BBC Crossing with
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:16
FNB reactions to Moodys downgrade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jacques Cilliers - FNB CEO
Today at 10:33
Moody's Down Grade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Is social distancing an oppurtunity to save
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:19
COVID-19 could be a chance to rethink, disrupt and plan for the future of your business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mikael Samuelsson - Associate Professor at the UCT Graduate School of Business and heads up the UCT GSB Solution Space.
Today at 11:32
Gwarega Mangozhe - Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Latest Local
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town. 30 March 2020 10:18 AM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Local
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade. 28 March 2020 8:42 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It's unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
No! Covid is not a trademark!

No! Covid is not a trademark!

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.   

Topic: No! Covid is not a trademark!

Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, A Partner at Webber Wentzel



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

30 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Law enforcement and the lockdown

30 March 2020 5:34 AM

The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.  There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?

Topic: Law enforcement and the lockdown 

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

People's views on Lockdown restrictions

30 March 2020 5:03 AM

Abongile and Maki Molapo sharing their opinions on how people feel about the 21-Days Lockdown

Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home

27 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Think of those in the frontline fighting the pandemic

27 March 2020 5:45 AM

Reagan Thaw and Abz thoughts on those in the frontline during the Covid-19

Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund

27 March 2020 5:41 AM

As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.
Topic: Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

27 March 2020 5:36 AM

Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

27 March 2020 5:13 AM

Now that we know you can’t go for a casual stroll or a jog during the 21-day lockdown, or even take your dog for a walk, you’ll need to keep fit inside the confines of your home. Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Abz’s positive feeling about the Covid-19

27 March 2020 4:26 AM

Abz’s positive feeling about the Covid-19

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'

Business Local

Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng police have hands full trying to enforce lockdown - Mawela

30 March 2020 9:47 AM

Zandspruit residents: 'If COVID-19 comes, we'll die - we are forgotten'

30 March 2020 9:14 AM

Health workers to be prioritised for flu vaccine in light of COVID-19

30 March 2020 9:10 AM

