Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Open for listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 local update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Clarity on wearing gloves for safety
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerhard Walzl - Proffessor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 global update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 ‘disastrous’ for component sector; part makers gear up for ventilator manufacture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Renai Moothilal - Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)
Today at 17:46
3 innovative ways to spend your time during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan
Terri Frankental
Nic Dupper
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town. 30 March 2020 10:18 AM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19 The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'. 28 March 2020 2:49 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody. 30 March 2020 8:45 AM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad. 30 March 2020 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.



Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

30 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Law enforcement and the lockdown

30 March 2020 5:34 AM

The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.  There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?

Topic: Law enforcement and the lockdown 

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

No! Covid is not a trademark!

30 March 2020 5:07 AM

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.   

Topic: No! Covid is not a trademark!

Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, A Partner at Webber Wentzel

People's views on Lockdown restrictions

30 March 2020 5:03 AM

Abongile and Maki Molapo sharing their opinions on how people feel about the 21-Days Lockdown

Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home

27 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Think of those in the frontline fighting the pandemic

27 March 2020 5:45 AM

Reagan Thaw and Abz thoughts on those in the frontline during the Covid-19

Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund

27 March 2020 5:41 AM

As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.
Topic: Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?

27 March 2020 5:36 AM

Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown.
Topic: Coronavirus – with travel halted, what to do now?
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

27 March 2020 5:13 AM

Now that we know you can’t go for a casual stroll or a jog during the 21-day lockdown, or even take your dog for a walk, you’ll need to keep fit inside the confines of your home. Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - No gym? No Problem! Here’s how to stay active without breaking the rules

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'

Local

'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

EWN Highlights

Police hunt suspects after Pietermaritzburg woman (75) rape, killed – Cele

30 March 2020 3:13 PM

Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September

30 March 2020 2:22 PM

Lesotho lockdown: Police, soldiers accused of rights violations

30 March 2020 1:23 PM

