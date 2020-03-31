Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus. There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?



Topic: Law enforcement and the lockdown



Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

