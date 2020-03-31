Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How South Africa is massively ramping up its Covid-19 testing capability
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : WACS the hell?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
EMS attacks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Shaheem De Vries - Director of Emergency Medical Services at Western Cape Health department
Today at 07:20
How SME's can apply for Rupert relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Morobe - Regional General Manager at Business Partners
Today at 08:07
SANDF leaving Cape Flats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
US Consulate General on US Citizens in SA leaving for home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission slot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
SPECIAL APPEAL FOR HAND SANITISERS FOR THE FALSE BAY HOSPITAL
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Research at Groote Schuur Hospital's Lung Unit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:45
Whats trending in the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening. 30 March 2020 9:11 PM
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid... 30 March 2020 6:18 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

The Western Cape has 310* confirmed cases of coronavirus. But the most worrying information confirmed over the weekend, is that COVID-19 is now in the township after Khayelitsha was confirmed to have one positive case.  According to Dr Jo Barnes, from the department of global health at the University of Stellenbosch University, given how densely populated our townships are, this virus is destined to spread like wildfire. And given our already crippled healthcare system, she says we’re in deep trouble if the virus is not contained.

Topic: Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, From the department of global health at Stellenbosch University



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls

31 March 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says EBOLA epidemic taught us how to beat COVID 19.

Local Kenyan fishermen benefit from stopping the import of Chinese fish.

Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

31 March 2020 5:05 AM

All schools in South Africa closed their doors last week, and parents who may need to work and juggle childcare will have to fill the gap. While no-one expects them to replicate school, there is plenty of online help to stave off boredom.  With the national lockdown, it is imperative that schools, TVETs, universities, training companies, and learning and development teams have a distance learning solution in place. SMART Learning Suite Online, is one such platform to help you through this tough time at no cost. 

Topic: Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Guest: Candice Du Preez, Chief Marketing Officer at Fybotech

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:38 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

30 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Law enforcement and the lockdown

30 March 2020 5:34 AM

The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.  There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?

Topic: Law enforcement and the lockdown 

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

No! Covid is not a trademark!

30 March 2020 5:07 AM

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.   

Topic: No! Covid is not a trademark!

Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, A Partner at Webber Wentzel

People's views on Lockdown restrictions

30 March 2020 5:03 AM

Abongile and Maki Molapo sharing their opinions on how people feel about the 21-Days Lockdown

Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home

27 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Exploring Africa from the comfort of your home
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Think of those in the frontline fighting the pandemic

27 March 2020 5:45 AM

Reagan Thaw and Abz thoughts on those in the frontline during the Covid-19

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

Business

UK hospital admissions have not accelerated, rising by 1,000 a day

31 March 2020 5:35 AM

Ramaphosa: 3 COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA, with 1,326 cases

30 March 2020 7:37 PM

1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele

30 March 2020 7:26 PM

