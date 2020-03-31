East African Leaders Try Online Meetings

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:45
WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 13:55
JP Smith - retirement villages in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
Latest Local
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
WC Health authorities identifying isolation facilities and additional bed space Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo supports the President's decision to launch a mass Covid-19 screening programme. 31 March 2020 11:09 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 31 March 2020 10:53 AM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Struggling FNB customer? Here's how the bank will help you if can't pay... Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact. 30 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Business
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
View all Opinion

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO says ‘no’, but the narrative is changing

31 March 2020 11:22 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

31 March 2020 5:34 AM

The Western Cape has 310* confirmed cases of coronavirus. But the most worrying information confirmed over the weekend, is that COVID-19 is now in the township after Khayelitsha was confirmed to have one positive case.  According to Dr Jo Barnes, from the department of global health at the University of Stellenbosch University, given how densely populated our townships are, this virus is destined to spread like wildfire. And given our already crippled healthcare system, she says we’re in deep trouble if the virus is not contained.

Topic: Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, From the department of global health at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls

31 March 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says EBOLA epidemic taught us how to beat COVID 19.

Local Kenyan fishermen benefit from stopping the import of Chinese fish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

31 March 2020 5:05 AM

All schools in South Africa closed their doors last week, and parents who may need to work and juggle childcare will have to fill the gap. While no-one expects them to replicate school, there is plenty of online help to stave off boredom.  With the national lockdown, it is imperative that schools, TVETs, universities, training companies, and learning and development teams have a distance learning solution in place. SMART Learning Suite Online, is one such platform to help you through this tough time at no cost. 

Topic: Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Guest: Candice Du Preez, Chief Marketing Officer at Fybotech

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:38 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

30 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia factory staff decided to self - isolate themselves

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Law enforcement and the lockdown

30 March 2020 5:34 AM

The South African Police, assisted by members of the South African National Defense Force were out in full force across the country, to enforce the 21 day lockdown imposed by national government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.  There are scenes from across the country, including Gauteng, the KZN and here in the Western Cape where police were arresting those who defiantly disobeyed the regulations which require every South African to remain indoors (with a few exceptions of course). There are reports that police and the military were a bit heavy handed in their approach to enforcing the law. Will we have a new found respect for law enforcement after the 21 days, or will we learn to resent our police and military?

Topic: Law enforcement and the lockdown 

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No! Covid is not a trademark!

30 March 2020 5:07 AM

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.   

Topic: No! Covid is not a trademark!

Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, A Partner at Webber Wentzel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

People's views on Lockdown restrictions

30 March 2020 5:03 AM

Abongile and Maki Molapo sharing their opinions on how people feel about the 21-Days Lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

World

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

EWN Highlights

With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home 31 March 2020 12:44 PM

31 March 2020 12:44 PM

Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers 31 March 2020 12:42 PM

31 March 2020 12:42 PM

4 men arrested in Strandfontein after 3 bodies found in vehicle 31 March 2020 10:56 AM

31 March 2020 10:56 AM

