COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

Today at 08:07 Santaco & City of CT on taxis and lockdown regulations Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco

Today at 08:21 Marie Stopes will continue as they have been deemed an essential service Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Whitney Chinogwenya - Marketing and brand manager at Marie Stopes South Africa

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Rahied Toefy Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 09:50 Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes

Today at 10:08 Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jeremy Thompson

Today at 10:23 CoCT-Paying it forward to a homeless senior citizen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 10:33 UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 13:18 Mental Health support for healthcare workers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Abigail Kloppers

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

