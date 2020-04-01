COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Santaco & City of CT on taxis and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Marie Stopes will continue as they have been deemed an essential service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Whitney Chinogwenya - Marketing and brand manager at Marie Stopes South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rahied Toefy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:50
Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Today at 10:08
Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeremy Thompson
Today at 10:23
CoCT-Paying it forward to a homeless senior citizen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Education MEC encourages e-learning to ensure pupils stay on track Although it is still school holidays, the Western Cape Education Department has uploaded new resources to its e-Portal for learner... 31 March 2020 5:37 PM
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”. 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity.  This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society


Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University



Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans

1 April 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar's rebels

1 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: International Red Cross warns of a breakdown in African healthcare systems.
Ethiopia postpones the August election.
Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels

Covid-19: South African Stranded in Bali

1 April 2020 5:26 AM

COVID-19: South Africa Stranded in Bali
Jason, South African 

SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue

1 April 2020 5:07 AM

Over the past two days, we’ve seen hundreds of elderly standing in long line to collect old age grants at various pay points across the country. On Monday, two pensioners died while waiting in one of those lines in KZN.  Surely there should be a way for our elderly to avoid having to wait in a queue for several hours to collect money? Abongile speaking to Henry de Grass, the acting regional manager for SASSA in the Western Cape about how payouts work, and what lessons they learnt regarding this month’s payout.

Topic: SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue

Guest: Henry de Grass,  SASSA Acting regional Executive Manager in the Western Cape

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO says 'no', but the narrative is changing

31 March 2020 11:22 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

East African Leaders Try Online Meetings

31 March 2020 6:09 AM

Topic: From the Continent: East African Leaders Try Online Meetings

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

31 March 2020 5:34 AM

The Western Cape has 310* confirmed cases of coronavirus. But the most worrying information confirmed over the weekend, is that COVID-19 is now in the township after Khayelitsha was confirmed to have one positive case.  According to Dr Jo Barnes, from the department of global health at the University of Stellenbosch University, given how densely populated our townships are, this virus is destined to spread like wildfire. And given our already crippled healthcare system, she says we’re in deep trouble if the virus is not contained.

Topic: Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, From the department of global health at Stellenbosch University

Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls

31 March 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Sierra Leone reverses the school ban on pregnant girls.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says EBOLA epidemic taught us how to beat COVID 19.

Local Kenyan fishermen benefit from stopping the import of Chinese fish.

Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

31 March 2020 5:05 AM

All schools in South Africa closed their doors last week, and parents who may need to work and juggle childcare will have to fill the gap. While no-one expects them to replicate school, there is plenty of online help to stave off boredom.  With the national lockdown, it is imperative that schools, TVETs, universities, training companies, and learning and development teams have a distance learning solution in place. SMART Learning Suite Online, is one such platform to help you through this tough time at no cost. 

Topic: Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Guest: Candice Du Preez, Chief Marketing Officer at Fybotech

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

Ex-WC ANC chairperson Marius Fransman tests positive for COVID-19

1 April 2020 6:28 AM

COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund

1 April 2020 6:21 AM

ECB announces 61 million pounds aid package due to coronavirus

1 April 2020 5:35 AM

